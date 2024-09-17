PowerA Unveils the Next Generation of FUSION® Controllers for Xbox Including Massive Upgrades and Unique Features

The first ever FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox and PC delivers an unparalleled gaming experience, featuring stunning Ghost RGB LED lighting, intuitive customization options, and pro-grade enhancements like Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, low-latency wireless connectivity, and four advanced mappable buttons. Meanwhile, the FUSION Pro 4 Wired Controller offers a premium build with highly anticipated features such as Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, and Dual Rumble Motors, all at a budget-friendly price. Both controllers include the new patent pending Quick-Twist adjustable height thumbsticks allowing gamers to adjust the height of either thumbstick with a simple twist. No need to manage removable parts. Both controllers are available now at PowerA.com, Amazon, and major retailers where gaming accessories are sold, with MSRPs of $149.99 and $69.99, respectively.

FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S Key Features Include:

Striking, Customizable Ghost RGB LED Lighting

The FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra™ features hidden RGB LEDs that reveal a mesmerizing design when activated. When the lighting is deactivated, the design disappears, like a ghost. With six unique lighting modes - Solid, Cycle, Breathing, Wave, Pulse Reactive, Ripple Reactive - and four customizable zones, gamers can personalize their controller's appearance and bring the power of FUSION to life.



Wireless Freedom & Solid Connectivity

Offering low-latency connectivity with the included Wireless USB Adapter, The FUSION Pro Wireless Controller ensures interference-free gaming for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11. Gamers can enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay on a single charge with the convenience of a magnetic charger and detachable 10 ft. USB-C® cable. A display stand is also included for easy charging and storage. With connectivity to the new PowerA Gamer HQ App, users can further customize RGB colors, audio, triggers, rumble, dead zones, and more with an intuitive on-screen interface.



Advanced Gaming Features and Enhanced Comfort

Designed for serious gaming, the FUSION Pro Wireless Controller includes four mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, 3-Way Trigger Locks, and patent-pending Quick-Twist Thumbsticks that offer three adjustable height settings without the need for removable parts to further customize your gameplay. The 3-Way Trigger Locks allow users to set the travel distance of the triggers, catering to different gaming styles - from quick actions in FPS games to full throttle in racing games. Dual rumble motors and impulse triggers provide lifelike tactile feedback, while a 3.5mm stereo jack delivers clear, dynamic audio with a built-in volume control for an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers use contact-free magnetic sensors for a fluid pro-level feel, enhancing precision and reliability.



With an ergonomic design, textured rubberized grips, and embedded anti-friction rings, the controller ensures fatigue-free finesse during extended gaming sessions. The controller also includes a Profile Button to switch between different settings, all encased in a custom hard shell protective case.

FUSION Pro 4 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S Key Features Include:

Precision and Customization with Hall Effect Modules

The FUSION Pro 4 Wired Controller features competition-grade Hall Effect Modules in the thumbsticks and triggers, providing a fluid elevated feel that enhances precision and reliability. The innovative patent-pending Quick-Twist Thumbsticks allow gamers to adjust thumbstick height mid-game, offering three settings to customize their gameplay style without needing to swap out parts.



Pro-Level Gaming Features

Providing gamers that competitive edge, the FUSION Pro 4 includes four mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, 3-Way Trigger Locks, and Dual Rumble Motors that deliver lifelike tactile feedback. The 3.5mm stereo jack ensures clear, dynamic audio, and the one-touch mic mute with LED indicator provides added convenience during gameplay. The controller also features a Share Button for capturing and sharing epic moments.



Ergonomic Design and Robust Wired Connectivity

The FUSION Pro 4 is built with an ergonomic design, featuring textured rubberized grips and anti-friction rings for comfort and control during long gaming sessions. The extra-long 10 foot braided USB-C cable ensures reliable connectivity, allowing players to game from their favorite spot in the room. Additionally, the PowerA Gamer HQ App provides extensive customization options, letting users adjust audio, triggers, rumble, dead zones, and more.

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including the FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X/S with Lumectra and the FUSION Pro 4 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S, are backed by a two-year limited warranty. Both controllers are also officially licensed by Xbox.

