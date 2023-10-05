Powerball's Unprecedented Back-to-Back Billion-Dollar Jackpots Send theLotter Texas Sales Soaring

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot in its draw on Wednesday, October 4th and the first prize has skyrocketed to an estimated $1.4 billion (estimated cash value of $643.7 million). This jackpot ranks as the 3rd largest in the Powerball game and 5th largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Powerball has never before offered billion-dollar jackpots in consecutive jackpot cycles. The last time the lottery was won was on July 19th, when a single ticket purchased in California won a prize worth $1.08 billion. There has been no jackpot winner in the 33 consecutive drawings since then.

Powerball ticket sales have been skyrocketing along with the surging jackpot and lottery fever is at its peak in Texas as well. People across the state now have a convenient way to participate in lottery draws by ordering their tickets at theLotter Texas, the leading lottery courier service with thousands of satisfied customers.

Texans are ordering lottery tickets from the comfort of home

"We enable residents of Texas to participate in their favorite lottery games from the comfort of home," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "We have definitely seen an increase in the number of people searching for more convenient ways to order lottery tickets. In the past few days, with Powerball's jackpot again passing the billion-dollar mark, we're seeing huge numbers on our Texas website."

theLotter Texas offers state residents the facility to order official Texas Lottery tickets. The company partners with local retailers who buy physical tickets on a customer's behalf. A scan of the actual paper ticket is uploaded to the customer's account, and they are notified after winning any prize. "Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a customer's account; bigger prizes can be collected in person at the Texas Lottery offices," Daniel explains.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly.

