PowerBank Expects 4.99 MW BESS Project to Reach Commercial Operating during January 2026

Project will deliver 4.74 MW of daily contract capacity for 251 business days annually, once it has reached Commercial Operation

Combined BESS and Solar projects are powering Ontario's grid with reliable, clean energy

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) ("PowerBank" or the "Company"), a leader in North American energy infrastructure development and asset ownership, is proud to share an update on the final commissioning of the cutting-edge SFF-06 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project (the "Project") in Ontario, Canada. The project was previously announced here and will include 4.99 MW of energy storage.

SFF-06 Project site, located in Cramahe, Ontario. Source: PowerBank Corporation. (CNW Group/PowerBank Corporation)

The SFF-06 Project is in the final stages of "hot" commissioning with EVLO. The commissioning of the SFF-06 Project includes several milestones with technical partners to ensure safe installation, interconnection, and commissioning with the Hydro grid for the nine EVLO Battery Containers. PowerBank is anticipating the Commercial Operation date for the SFF-06 Project to occur during January 2026, subject to the receipt of all necessary commissioning approvals. This project will be PowerBank's first operational battery energy storage project.

SFF-06 is owned by 1000234763 Ontario Inc. (ProjectCo), in which PowerBank holds a 50% stake, with the remaining 50% owned by a partnership of First Nations communities in Ontario.

Acquired through PowerBank's $45 million valued acquisition of Solar Flow-Through Funds Ltd. in July 2024, this project positions the company in a battery storage market projected to increase to $31.2 billion by 2029, growing at a 16.3% CAGR, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The project qualifies for the 2024 Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit, offering up to 30% reimbursement of eligible capital costs. This refundable credit enhances SFF-06's financial performance while aligning with PowerBank's mission to accelerate renewable energy adoption through strategic government incentives.

In July 2023, SFF-06 secured a 22-year contract through the Independent Electricity System Operator's (IESO) Expedited Long-Term RFP (E-LT1 RFP). With a fixed capacity payment of $1,221/MW per business day—well above the $876/MW average for storage projects—this contract ensures strong financial returns.

PowerBank's proven expertise, with over 100 MW of completed projects and a development pipeline exceeding 1 GW, underpins the project's execution. Strategic partnerships and institutional-grade development capabilities position PowerBank to deliver reliable, high-impact renewable energy solutions.

Project Risks. There are several risks associated with the development of the Project. The commercial operation of the Project is subject to receipt of final technical and regulator approvals, and the degradation of battery storage capacity can occur over time based on the number of discharge cycles. In addition, governments may revise, reduce or eliminate incentives and policy support schemes for battery energy storage, which could result in future projects no longer being economic. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional discussion of the assumptions and risk factors associated with the projects and statements made in this press release.

Other BESS Project Update. As previously disclosed, the Company is also developing two other battery energy storage projects in Ontario known as 903 project and OZ-1 project. As a result of permitting delays, the Company and its battery storage systems supplier (the "Supplier") were in discussions to terminate the contracts for OZ-1 on mutually agreeable terms. Once permitting certainty is achieved for OZ-1, the Company will either re-enter into agreements with the Supplier or pursue an alternative supplier. A termination arrangement has now been concluded pursuant to which the parties agreed to terminate the OZ-1 equipment supply and long-term service agreements, with PowerBank relinquishing all rights and obligations. The Supplier will retain possession and property of the systems originally allocated to OZ-1, and PowerBank will pay the Supplier a termination fee of $475,000 along with a reimbursement of certain retrofit costs in the amount of $100,000, in addition to any amounts due for services performed to date. Final completion deadlines for the remaining projects are also being adjusted. Finally, PowerBank will pay $512,000 for an extended warranty for the SFF-06 and 903 projects.

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

