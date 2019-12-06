POWERBASE MUSIC joins forces with Empire Distribution to Release 'Cedric the Entertainer & Silas White Present: A Powerbase Christmas'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERBASE MUSIC Records, Management and Publishing Inc (marketed as POWERBASE MUSIC) is an American record label founded in 2017 by music industry vet Silas White (Justin Timberlake/Wayne Brady). POWERBASE is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. POWERBASE promotes both developing and veteran stars, across Pop, R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz & Country.

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER, One of the original King's of Comedy, was honored Summer 2018 with his star on the Walk of Fame and reached 2.3M followers. He celebrates 30+ years in show business and his, long awaited, singing debut with A PowerBase Christmas Record.

DAVE KOZ (Saxophonist, Radio Host) Is a Platinum-selling artist, who nine GRAMMY® nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, and many more appearances on a multitude of television shows, including "Good Morning America," and "The Tonight Show, " etc.

GARY LeVOX (Singer/Songwriter) With 17 No. 1 Hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, is the lead-vocalist of Rascal Flatts. Rascal Flatts has earned over 40 separate awards, making them the most awarded country group of the past decade. He brings the spirit of family, introducing his daughter BRITTANY LeVOX (19 yrs) and Silas White's daughter KAYDEN SURI WHITE (10 yrs).

MAJOR. A Pop soul artist, best known for his soon to be classic song 'Why I Love You' that has to date seen over a 100 million views on YouTube and his powerful performances as Queen Latifah's son on Lee Daniels' hit television show STAR.

SONNA The multi- instrumentalist singer/songwriter, from the UK, was the featured vocalist on the live action film Cinderella. She has built a huge social media following that includes the likes of superstars Will Smith and NEYO. Her first single "Bad B***h" speaking to internet social addiction, has been released this year with her full album titled Love Sick launching top of 2020.

AUBURN ROAD The Country trio is set to release their first single "Warning" in January 2020. The trio has been busy opening for acts such as Toby Keith, Morgan Wallen and Rascal Flatts amongst others.

MATT CUSSON An award winning singer/songwriter and pianist was awarded the Maxell Song of the Year and the John Lennon Songwriting Contest Best Jazz Song for his composition "One of Those Nights" while his single "Every Step" performed in the top three in the R&B category. He has shared stages and studios with James Taylor and Christina Aguilera, Stevie Wonder, Stanley Clarke, Babyface, and Bebe Winans.

This Christmas album, comprised of Powerbase artists and friends, is due to drop Friday, December 6, 2019. With classic covers from Cedric the Entertainer & Sonna, and the help of superstar Jazz saxophonist Dave Koz featuring vocal powerhouse Shelea, an original song by MAJOR. and an impactful version of Carol of the Bells by Country trio Auburn Road.

Powerbase Music is distributed via Empire Distribution.

