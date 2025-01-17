PowerBilt Holdings Announces Exciting Updates for 2025: New Licensing Agreement with HEAD Sport and PGA Merchandise Show Debut

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerBilt Holdings is thrilled to unveil two major announcements that mark an exciting start to 2025. The company has entered a global licensing agreement with HEAD Sport GmbH, a leading global provider of premium sports equipment, to launch a new line of HEAD golf equipment. In addition, PowerBilt will showcase its latest product innovations at the 2025 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida.

Under this new agreement, PowerBilt will serve as the exclusive global licensee for HEAD golf equipment, blending HEAD's reputation for high-performance sports gear with PowerBilt's 109-year legacy of manufacturing Tour-proven golf clubs. This collaboration will bring to market a comprehensive lineup of golf products, including adult and junior sets, balls, accessories, and the Players Series of premium golf bags, woods, irons, wedges, and putters.

"We are very pleased and excited to partner with a world class brand such as HEAD for golf, which is a natural extension from their strength in ski and tennis," said Paul Boe, President of PowerBilt Holdings. "Together with PowerBilt's strength and experience in golf we are looking forward to growing this brand. We will offer a full range of soft and hard goods. Our product line will consist of complete adult/junior sets, balls, accessories and a Players Series of premium, golf bags, woods, irons, wedges and putters. We are looking for worldwide distribution partners to help grow our global presence."

PowerBilt will be attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Booth #2300 from January 22–24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. At this year's PGA Show, PowerBilt will reveal its new Atlas Irons, Wedges and limited-edition Putters. PowerBilt's growing catalog of premium Atlas clubs are ideal for custom builders and fitters as they will be available in component form. In addition to their Demsey persimmon woods, PowerBilt is proud to announce collaborations with Larsen Golf Co. and Steurer & Co., both industry artisans and masters of their craft. By supporting the vintage golf community and those who appreciate "the art of golf", PowerBilt continues to remain authentic and in alignment with its heritage.

Paul Boe, President of PowerBilt invites everyone to visit booth #2300 for an exclusive product preview and to discuss opportunities as they are currently seeking new distribution partners in multiple locations around the world.

About PowerBilt: PowerBilt (www.powerbilt.com) is a 109-year-old brand with a history of accomplishment on the PGA Tour. The PowerBilt brand of products has been an integral part of the golf equipment category since 1916 building a strong following among both golf professionals and everyday golfers from around the world. PowerBilt equipment is available in major golf markets around the world, including The United States, Canada, South America, Europe, South Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The PowerBilt brand of products had been owned and operated by Hillerich & Bradsby and was acquired by Hilco Streambank in January 2017.

About HEAD: HEAD is a leading global provider of premium, high-performance equipment and apparel for athletes and players, at all levels. The company is organized in five divisions: winter sports, racquet sports, water sports, sportswear and licensing. Products are sold under the brands HEAD (alpine skis, ski bindings, ski boots, snowboards and protective products, tennis, racquetball, table tennis and squash racquets, tennis balls and tennis shoes, sportswear and swim products), Penn (tennis balls and racquetball balls), Tyrolia (ski bindings) and Mares (dive equipment). The company's most important products have achieved leading market positions based on sales and reputation and have also achieved a high degree of visibility thanks to their use by many of today's top athletes.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com), a division of Hilco Global, is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property valuation and disposition for firms of all sizes across all industries. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a worldwide financial services company and a leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.

