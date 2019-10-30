Powerblanket Sponsors Battle on the Midway

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerblanket is proud to be a sponsor of the 2019 Battle on the Midway Wrestling Tournament. The event takes place on Friday, November 1st, in San Diego, CA, on the deck of the USS Midway.

The University of Wisconsin, Army College and Navy College will be competing alongside Fresno State, the host of the Battle on the Midway Tournament. The event can be viewed on CBS Sports starting Friday at 12 p.m. EST.

This is the third year that the wrestling tournament has been held on the aircraft carrier USS Midway. According to the NCAA, the USS Midway transported American troops to Vietnam and to the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm. The ship is now a floating museum based in the San Diego harbor.

As a sponsor of the Battle on the Midway, Powerblanket supports collegiate wrestling and the Battle on the Midway event by using heated blankets to prevent condensation from forming on the mat, helping athletes avoid injuries and allowing them to focus on winning their matches. In addition to collegiate sports, Powerblanket helps prospective college students seeking a career in manufacturing with the Empower Scholarship , a $3,000 award given to high school juniors and seniors.

