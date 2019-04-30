Powerblanket Wins Utah Best of State Award

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerblanket is pleased to accept the 2019 Best of State Award for best electric/power product in the category of manufacturing.

Powerblanket is a Salt Lake City-based manufacturing company that specializes in heating blankets and ground warmers. Its top quality products and innovative manufacturing methods were essential in winning the award.

The Best of State Award was issued in April after an exhaustive nomination process. According to the award website, more than 100 judges review the nominations. There are ten main categories, with dozens of subcategories that businesses across Utah applied to be nominated for. Each nomination is scored for points, followed by an audit of that score by an independent accounting firm. From the final score, the winners are selected.

"The Best of State Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah," the award website stated. "By recognizing excellence in our community and sharing examples of success and triumph in so many worthy endeavors, we hope all will be inspired to reach a little higher, to try a little harder, and to work a little smarter for our dreams and goals."

Powerblanket will receive a medal for winning its category and an invitation to the Best of State Gala, where several of the category winners will receive the Best of State Statue for the highest score in their respective categories.

For more information about Powerblanket, visit www.powerblanket.com .

SOURCE Powerblanket

Related Links

https://www.powerblanket.com/

