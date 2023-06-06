PowerBlock Fitness Equipment announces partnership with Gunnar Peterson, a legendary personal trainer to professional athletes and the biggest movie stars

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUSINESS WIRE- PowerBlock Inc, one of the fastest growing adjustable dumbbell and strength training equipment manufacturers, today announced the partnership with Gunnar Peterson, a legendary personal trainer to professional athletes and the biggest movie stars. Peterson has extensive experience working with world-renowned athletes including seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, and NBA champion Kevin Love, as well as notable personalities including the Kardashians, Rebel Wilson, and Sofia Vergara. He will join PowerBlock as a key ambassador to support them in taking their brand to the next level.

"Gunnar is a leader in the industry and we are fortunate to have him bring his expertise from training professional athletes and the biggest movie stars, to help us build our brand in expanding both our direct to consumer as well as our commercial business," said Mattson Towley, CEO of PowerBlock, "We are excited to have Gunnar use both our current and new product in his own gym while training the best".

PowerBlock's differentiated technology in the marketplace and being the only adjustable dumbbell in professional and commercial training facilities bodes well to bring on the best, in which is Gunnar. "I have always been a huge fan of PowerBlock and am excited to get others to see the benefits this product can bring to their fitness journey," said Peterson, "When training my clients, I use PowerBlocks for everything from fundamental strength movements to explosive athletic movements. They are effective across the board!"

About PowerBlock
The inventor and founder Carl Towley was obsessed with fitness. Throughout all of his numerous gym visits throughout the country, the story was the same everywhere he went- dumbbells chaotically taking up precious floor space. There had to be a better way. Many people had attempted to build a better dumbbell, but their solutions were always too complicated, fragile or impractical. Carl put together the concept of a nested weight stack with a handle secured by a U-shaped pin, the 'ahh ha' moment! Within 24 hours of that, the prototype that is the foundation of all PowerBlock dumbbells was born. Please visit powerblock.com to learn more.

