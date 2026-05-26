PowerBridge Networks Acquires Select Patents from Enphase Energy

READING, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerBridge Networks, an agile intellectual property firm focused on foundational technologies, today announced the acquisition of over 50 patents and corresponding patent applications from Enphase Energy, Inc. covering select innovations related to distributed energy systems, inverter technology, power management, and grid-connected energy technologies. The acquired assets represent select patent rights outside Enphase's current strategic focus, while PowerBridge believes the portfolio has significant relevance across energy infrastructure, distributed power, storage, and related technology markets.

The acquired assets include advanced energy technologies in select areas focused on intelligent energy management, inverter-based power conversion, distributed power architectures, system optimization, and related infrastructure supporting modern energy storage and delivery environments. The patents and patent applications span select U.S. patents, international filings, and foreign counterparts in key markets worldwide.

"As energy infrastructure becomes increasingly software-driven, interconnected, and dependent on intelligent system control, these foundational innovations play an important role in enabling modern grid and storage environments," said Dr. Donald Bitting, Founder and CEO, PowerBridge Networks. "We believe these assets have significant relevance across the evolving energy ecosystem, and my team is executing a disciplined licensing strategy focused on constructive engagement and commercially reasonable outcomes."

Today's announcement reinforces PowerBridge's strategy of managing intellectual property portfolios from innovators of all sizes,empowering them to focus on their core competencies by monetizing intellectual assets outside their current focus areas. PowerBridge announced in April 2026 the acquisition of Avaya's enterprise networking patent portfolio, another component of its diversified high-value IP asset suite.

PowerBridge works with leading global investment partners to identify, acquire, and license key patent portfolios across networking, communications, energy, and adjacent technology sectors. GridScale Solutions, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, is an affiliated entity within the PowerBridge Networks platform that holds and manages the Enphase energy patent portfolio.

About PowerBridge Networks, LLC

PowerBridge Networks, LLC is an intellectual property licensing firm that acquires, manages, and licenses fundamental patent portfolios in key technology sectors to maximize return on innovation for inventors and provide manufacturers access to best-in-class inventions. PowerBridge empowers innovators to focus on their core competencies by creating a path to value for non-core intellectual assets. PowerBridge partners with leaders in commercial finance, IP consulting, legal, engineering, and analysis to streamline responsible, efficient patent licensing that advances sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.powerbridgenetworks.com.

SOURCE PowerBridge Networks