Powerbridge Technologies Announced Powercrypto Holdings Appoints Blockchain Expert Sean X. Wang as General Manager and Chief Technology Officer

ZHUHAI, China, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider, today announced the appointment of Sean X. Wang as General Manager and Chief Technology Officer of Powercrypto Holdings ("Powercrypto"), a subsidiary of Powerbridge. Mr. Wang, a blockchain expert, will lead the operations and technology development of Powercrypto's crypto mining business.

Mr. Wang has wide-ranging expertise in the fields of crypto mining and digital assets operations, having managed and operated mining fleets with nearly forty thousand Bitcoin and Ethereum mining rigs. He has extensive business relationships in the global blockchain field with his projects having received investments and recognition from well-known blockchain focused venture capitals such as Yuanyi Jiuding Investment, J-Lab, Meta Concept and seasoned blockchain experts such as Shisheng Li, Yitian Xu, Yi Xia and Jian Sun.

Stewart Lor, President of Powerbridge commented: "We are thrilled to have Mr. Wang on board, as he is the right candidate to lead Powercrypto through its development and into operations. His deep expertise and relationships in collaborating with others in the cryptocurrency industry gives us huge confidence in his ability to lead Powercrypto. We look forward to expanding on our global crypto mining and digital assets business, as well as increasing our BTC and ETH computing power".

Mr. Wang, who graduated from Capital University of Economics and Business, is an operational and technology expert in the blockchain field. His previous work experience includes titles such as Project Manager of Blogchina.com and Ku6.com, Project Director of Google Music, and General Manager of Touna Fintech Beijing. In 2015, Mr. Wang started his own business and successively received investments from Fenghou Capital and Taoshi Capital. In 2017, he founded Zhengyu Blockchain Technology.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd., a growth-driven technology company is primarily engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. Powerbridge SaaS integrates AI, Big data, and IoT offering SaaS platforms for cross-border eCommerce, supply chain, data intelligence, and IoT applications and devices. Powerbridge Blockchain consists of BTC and ETH mining and digital assets, IPFS distributed network services, and industry-specific Blockchain applications. For more information, visit www.powerbridge.com/ir .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, as well as underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Powerbridge Technologies

Related Links

http://www.powerbridge.com/ir

