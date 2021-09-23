Powerbridge Technologies Appoints Influential Blockchain Expert Jan Sun to its Board of Directors

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jan J. Sun as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Sun is a well-respected investor and expert in Blockchain and will provide strategic guidance to the Company on its Blockchain and Cryptocurrency business, including financial operations, investment management and strategic partnerships.

Stewart Lor, President of Powerbridge Technologies, commented, "We are gearing up our efforts, as we see more and more great opportunities in Blockchain cryptocurrency and its applications. We welcome Jan Sun to our Board and will utilize his background, experience and network of contacts in the sector to further advance our strategy in Blockchain cryptocurrency. He will be instrumental in assisting us to further explore and develop new business opportunities, such as BTC and ETH mining."

Jan Sun, stated, "I look forward to working with the team at Powerbridge as they are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the cryptocurrency industry. My background and expertise will add value as we look to expand the Company's shareholder value by accelerating the business and increasing revenue."

Jan Sun, a strong supporter of Ethereum, published a best-selling book titled "Ethereum Sphere" in 2020, which was rewritten into English version and recommended by Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum. Another book titled "Organizations in Blockchain" by Jan Sun, is also one of the most popular books in the Blockchain field in China.

As an authoritative figure in the Blockchain field, Mr. Sun has delivered speeches at many global summits and forums, including TMT Start-up Lecture of CNR, F50 Global Capital Summit, The Third China Equity Transfer Forum, The First China Double Creation Leaders Summit, Washington Finance and Blockchain Summit, Seoul TokenSky, The First Mainland and Taiwan Blockchain Summit, The First Global Blockchain Industry & Entrepreneurs Summit, Asia Pacific Blockchain (Tokyo) Summit, Innovative Technology and Finance Summit DevCon Prague Conference.

Mr. Sun, holding a Masters degree of Australian National University, is a guest professor of Hohai University, MBA lecturer of New Huadu Business School, Blockchain course lecturer of Guanghua School of Management at Peking University, lecturer of Huobi University, and Co-President of CUC China-US Blockchain Association. In addition, he has served as a Partner at Jiuding Investment (SH: 600053) and is the founder of JLAB (Jiuding Blockchain Laboratory), private quantitative fund (CEWEALTH) and Yuanyi Quantitative.

While leading JLAB, Mr. Sun established an investment team in San Francisco, collaborated with well-known U.S. Blockchain investment institutions, such as Pentera and Polychain and invested in more than 50 blockchain projects worldwide, including Ontology, Near, Oasis, Mytoken and Cointiger. Mr. Sun also invested and operated more than 20 equity investing projects related to 91 Assistant, Baidu, FlashEx and Tidebuy.

