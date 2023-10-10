Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

News provided by

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.

10 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

ZHUHAI, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (the "Company"), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") dated October 6, 2023, stating that the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive trading days, from September 22 to October 5, 2023. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As previously disclosed, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq on August 11, 2023, stating that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq, as the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from June 28, 2023 to August 10, 2023 had been below $1.00 per share. In accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until February 7, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a global provider of technology solutions and services across multiple industries. The Company is engaged in four segments of business: global trade digital platform and services, agritech and agribusiness solutions, integrated renewable energy and agribusiness solutions, and crypto equipment trading and cryptomining operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Website: www.powerbridge.com/ir/ 

SOURCE Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Powerbridge Technologies Expands Global Trade Digital Platform Services Across Asia and Europe

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge") is pleased to announce a significant step in its global expansion efforts through a ...

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Announces Share Consolidation

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PBTS) today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.