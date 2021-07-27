Powerbridge Technologies to Build a Supply Chain Management SaaS Platform Based on Blockchain Technology

ZHUHAI, China, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq:PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), an innovative technology services provider, revealed that the Company is currently building a Blockchain enabled Supply Chain Management SaaS Platform, embracing Blockchain technology to optimize and integrate traditional supply chain systems.

Powerbridge Technologies is an innovative technology company focusing on providing AI, loT, Blockchain, and financial technologies, as well as SaaS solutions and operational services in various fields such as cross-border trade, smart cities and government services.

Powerbridge's Blockchain enabled Supply Chain Management SaaS Platform will serve to connect suppliers, logistics service providers, distributors, retailers and end users into an integrated feature network, implementing real-time information sharing for all participants, while ensuring the efficiency of information transmission and the credibility of the information.

Stewart Lor, President and Chief Financial Officer of Powerbridge, commented: "We hope that through our Blockchain management platform, Blockchain technology can be applied into more practical scenarios and deeply integrated with businesses. We will continue to perform more trials and innovations in the Blockchain applications as well as SaaS. We expect the application of Blockchain technology to bring continued growth to the company's revenue. Powerbridge will also extend its application to supply chain financial technology and other fields in the future."

About Powerbridge

Established since 1997, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd., a Nasdaq listed company (stock symbol – PBTS) provides a series of smart-technology based products and solutions, including global trade related ports and customs management platforms, cross-border and global trade solutions, smart city technology products and solutions, as well as technology-enabled financial services, utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as Big Data, AI, Blockchain and IoT.

