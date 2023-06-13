Powercast and Powermat partner to create first one-stop-shop wireless powerhouse to deliver power ranging from SmartInductive to RF up to 120ft

Leverages Powermat's high-power, short-range SmartInductive technology and Powercast's low-power, long-range RF technology and engineering/productization expertise to create one destination for all things wireless power

PITTSBURGH and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the world's pioneers of wireless power technology, Powercast with its long-range over-the-air RF (radio-frequency) technology, and Powermat with its SmartInductive™ hybrid inductive/resonance technology, are partnering to create one team that can implement both short and long-range wireless power designs optimized for each customer's application. Additionally, the partnership will leverage Powercast's engineering and productization services to support customers as needed from proof of concept to prototyping to production.

Partnership leverages Powermat's high-power, short-range SmartInductive technology and Powercast's low-power, long-range RF technology to create one destination for all things wireless power.
Powermat’s high-power SmartInductive hybrid inductive/resonance technology enables scalable wireless power applications capable of penetrating eight inches of wall and windows, and is offered in reference design platforms ranging from 5-Watt consumer grade applications to 600-Watt industrial grade applications like telecom, robotics, micro-mobility, medical devices, and more

Both companies' wireless power technologies enable more convenient, sustainable, environmentally-friendly, untethered devices that cut the cords, and use rechargeable batteries or no batteries at all to eliminate battery e-waste and battery replacement hassles. The two companies share a vision of a world where power is ubiquitous, wire-free, and seamlessly accessible. Powercast (booth #840) and Powermat (booth #805) will discuss their partnership and the world of wireless power at Sensors Converge in Santa Clara, CA, June 20 – 22, 2023.

"The convenience of a one-stop-wireless-power-shop has not existed before," said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast. "First, since our partnership covers the entire spectrum of wireless power, customers can ditch researching solutions themselves and relax knowing we'll recommend the best fit for them. Second, whether you're a start-up or Fortune 500, our productization team can help reduce costs and speed time to market."

"Our IP licensing business model has been successful as our technology is embedded in 800 million smartphones and charging surfaces in 8 million cars, and in 40 million devices like robots, e-bikes, and IoT and medical devices," said Kfir Abuhatzira, Powermat's CEO. "But we are excited to be able to expand our services by partnering with Powercast whose dedicated design, engineering and manufacturing division can help customers wanting productization support."   

The Powermat and Powercast partnership covers entire spectrum of wireless power:
Both companies' transmitters (Tx) send energy to receivers (Rx) that convert it into power, but they differ in strength and transfer distance so fit different applications. Powermat's SmartInductive Tx and Rx must closely align (within 8 inches), but can transfer large amounts of power (5 to 600 Watts). Powercast's RF Tx and Rx can transfer power over distance (up to 120 feet), but deliver lower power levels ranging from 100s of milliwatts to single digit microwatts depending on distance.

Powermat's high-power SmartInductive hybrid inductive/resonance technology enables scalable wireless power applications capable of penetrating eight inches of wall and windows, and is offered in reference design platforms ranging from 5-Watt consumer grade applications to 600-Watt industrial grade applications like telecom, robotics, micro-mobility, medical devices, and more.

Powercast's RF technology is designed for low-power consumer and industrial devices that need freedom of placement, and often operate in hard-to-reach places such as IoT sensor networks where wiring and battery replacement would be difficult. RF also enables one-to-many charging, meaning one Tx can charge many enabled devices in its charging zone. Additional device examples include home automation sensor networks, TV remotes, electric toothbrushes, headphones and smart watches.

About Powercast
Powercast is the established leader in RF wireless power-over-distance solutions. Since its founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations that meet FCC and other global standards. Powercast's technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, working at distances of 120 feet. The company's collaborative approach and expertise in all aspects of product design, from vision through prototyping and commercialization, has resulted in dozens of applications, extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications, and over 10 million units shipped. With more than 100 customers and partner companies globally, Powercast leads the RF wireless power market with 91 early and fundamental patents worldwide and 21 patents pending. www.powercastco.com

About Powermat Technologies:
Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless power solutions for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. Powermat wireless power solutions and IP licensing programs enable global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. Global market leaders including Samsung, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Pivotal Commware, and Kyocera have adopted Powermat wireless power solutions. Over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million cars worldwide have Powermat solutions inside.

