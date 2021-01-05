Powercast Sees Record Customer and Revenue Growth in 2020 as Demand for Wireless Power Gains Momentum

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powercast , the established leader in RF wireless power, today announced a record year in customer, partner, and revenue growth as the Company continues to innovate RF-based wireless power solutions to meet industry and consumer needs. This momentum has been driven by the continued expansion of IoT, AI and the global demand for wireless power innovation across various industries – a market that is expected to reach $29.23 billion by 2027 .

In 2020, Powercast shipped new RF wireless power products for more than 10 new industries, including sensors, automotive, retail, consumer electronics, and entertainment. Most recently, the Company launched a wirelessly-powered RFID Temperature Scanning System that enables businesses to easily and safely monitor employees' temperatures in support of COVID-19 monitoring protocols. Powercast will showcase this product, its wireless charging grip for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers , and more at CES Virtual 2021.

"This year was extraordinary for many industries and wireless power was no exception. We fully expect wireless power's popularity to continue its rapid growth and adoption with main drivers being low-to-no-touch technologies, amid the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the growth in usage of remote sensors for AI-driven solutions," said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast. "We're seeing increased requests for wireless power capabilities as both industrial and consumer markets want to cut wires and eliminate batteries in the pursuit of truly wireless solutions. We're excited to see what the next few years bring for the wireless power industry."

Powercast solutions are unique in their ability to support commercially viable wireless power products that work at distances ranging from inches to 80 feet. The Company's technology touches millions of users across 15+ industries, including IoT, consumer electronics and RFID. Powercast's collaborative approach and deep expertise in all aspects of product design, from vision through prototyping and commercialization has resulted in dozens of applications and millions of units shipped.

CES Virtual 2021

Powercast will be exhibiting at CES Virtual 2021 , from January 11-14, 2020, and will be showing its wireless power technology in action. To book a meeting with a Powercast executive, please visit: https://www.powercastco.com/contact/ .

About Powercast

Powercast is the established leader in RF wireless power. Since its founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations and applications that meet FCC and other global standards. Powercast's wireless power technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, working at distances up to 80 feet. With millions of units shipped, Powercast is led by a team with deep expertise in design, engineering, and prototyping, and with extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications. With more than 100 customers and partner companies around the world, Powercast leads the RF wireless power market with 63 early and fundamental patents worldwide and 34 patents pending. For more information, visit www.powercastco.com .

Contact:

Lindsay Hull

Zer0 to 5ive for Powercast

[email protected]

508-963-1356

SOURCE Powercast Corporation

Related Links

http://www.powercastco.com

