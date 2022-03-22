Powercast Ships 10 Million Over-the-Air Wireless Powerharvester Chips in Two Years

Industry leader in over-the-air wireless power over distance ramps production as global organizations increase demand for untethered devices that are freed from wires, batteries, and placement restrictions

PITTSBURGH, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powercast Corporation, the leader in radio-frequency (RF)-based over-the-air wireless power-over-distance technology, announced that it has shipped 10 million wireless RF Powerharvester® PCC110 chips in the last two years alone. The company attributes this milestone to increased demand for wireless power-over-distance solutions which free devices from wires, batteries and placement restrictions such as the direct contact with a charging surface that the Qi wireless charging standard requires.

Powercast's technology enables untethered devices powered remotely (up to 80 feet), eliminating or reducing the need for batteries and wires, increasing functionality and efficiency, and providing device placement freedom. As examples, IoT sensor networks can extend into remote locations where wiring and battery replacement are impossible, consumer devices can charge over the air without touching a charging mat, and environmentally-friendly devices can use either rechargeable batteries or no batteries at all, therefore eliminating disposable batteries.

Powercast is helping companies ranging from small to some of the largest in the world create feature-rich wireless devices. The company reports its 2022 bookings to date are already three times its 2021 bookings.

"The uptick in demand spans a wide range of applications, from IoT sensors, digital luggage tags, consumer electronics, logistics and more," said Charles Goetz, CEO of Powercast. "Highly-functional untethered devices that cut the wires and reduce battery e-waste resonate across all industries, and Powercast is where companies who are serious about RF wireless power over distance engage for solutions. There is no more experienced team than Powercast's engineers and software developers."

Goetz continued, "Powercast's vision is to see RF wireless power over distance become ubiquitous, thereby enabling a more connected, efficient and greener world." The company's technology won a 2021 Sustainability Award for reducing battery e-waste.

Powercast's technology works in the far field (up to 80 feet, or 24 meters), and creates a coverage area much like WiFi that automatically keeps multiple enabled devices charged when in range. An embedded Powerharvester PCC110 chip harvests RF energy in the air from an RF transmitter, an RFID reader or other RF source, then converts that RF to DC (direct current) to top off the rechargeable battery, or power a battery-free device.

Powercast's technology touches millions of users across more than 15 industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, IoT, entertainment, retail, RFID and sensors.

Powercast is the established leader in RF wireless power-over-distance solutions. Since its founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations that meet FCC and other global standards. Powercast's technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, working at distances up to 80 feet. The company's collaborative approach and expertise in all aspects of product design, from vision through prototyping and commercialization, has resulted in dozens of applications, extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications, and over 10 million units shipped. With more than 100 customers and partner companies globally, Powercast leads the RF wireless power market with 77 early and fundamental patents worldwide and 27 patents pending. www.powercastco.com .

