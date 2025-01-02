Powercast Unveils Wirelessly-Powered Products at CES: Smart Lacrosse Ball, Award-Winning Home Sensors, Magnetic Resonance Applications and More

As the only one-stop shop for wireless power, Powercast is showcasing a diverse portfolio of sustainable devices—including smart sports equipment, home sensors, and industrial applications—that eliminate battery maintenance and reduce environmental impact

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised for explosive growth, the wireless power market is projected to reach US $52.4 billion by 2030. Leading this trend, Powercast Corporation—the industry's only one-stop shop—will showcase its latest wirelessly-powered innovations at CES 2025 (Venetian Expo, booth #51716, January 7-10, Las Vegas). "We're experiencing growing demand as both industrial and consumer markets prioritize sustainable and efficient power solutions," explains Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO and CTO of Powercast, "which fuels our commitment to continuous innovation in wireless power technology."

Get Reps? R1 Smart Lacrosse Ball, featuring the SmartCore electronic brain which uses Powercast?s RF technology to charge the battery through the ball, contains accelerometers and gyroscopes to track shot speed, reps, release metrics, and ball movement. This analytics data updates via Bluetooth to a phone app to provide actionable insights to players and coaches. The Wire-Free Power Minimalist Desk, a collaboration between Powercast and Etherdyne, demonstrates how magnetic resonance technology can provide up to 100 Watts of power to wirelessly power multiple desktop devices over the air, such as a computer monitor (pictured here), laptop charging stand, desk lamp, and Qi-compatible phone charger. To demonstrate its CES-Innovation-Award-Winning Smart Home Sensor Technology, Powercast developed two sensors ? water detection (far left) and window sensor ? that are powered over the air by an RF transmitter. One transmitter can power all sensors (i.e. door, temperature, light, humidity, water and motion) installed up to 25 feet away, so placing a few transmitters throughout the home will be able to power all sensors.

Experience the Future of Wireless Power with Powercast at CES 2025

Some of the wirelessly-powered products that Powercast will showcase include:

Magnetic Resonance Over-the-Air Charging : Powercast is joining forces with Etherdyne Technologies (ETI) to advance wireless power transfer technology in 2025. In the sneak peek at CES, the companies will demonstrate the Wire-Free Power™ Minimalist Desk which is capable of providing up to 100 Watts of power to multiple devices simultaneously, all without wires. The desk demonstration features a computer monitor, laptop charging stand, desk lamp, and Qi-compatible phone charger, all powered wirelessly over the air using magnetic resonance technology. "We are excited to team with Powercast, combining our Wire-Free Power™ technology with Powercast's vision of delivering ubiquitous wire-free products," said Jeff Yen , Co-Founder and CEO of ETI. "ETI's system creates a 3D magnetic energy field that covers spaces as small as a shoebox (0.1 cubic meters) or as large as an entire room (200 cubic meters), providing flexibility for manufacturers developing wire-free, battery-free devices."





Powering a Battery-Free Future

Powercast empowers its partners to create sustainable, wirelessly-powered electronic devices—with or without rechargeable batteries—eliminating the inconvenience and expense of battery maintenance while significantly reducing the environmental impact of disposable batteries. This approach keeps batteries out of landfills and promotes a more sustainable future.

Other wirelessly-powered product demos displayed at CES will include:

Battery-free tire monitoring sensors powered over the air using RF, which can even penetrate rubber, that can be sealed into tires and other products that are either hard to access or in motion.





Provided via Powercast's partnership with Powermat, powerful, contact-based SmartInductive TM charging designed for power-hungry products such as drones, robots, power tools, micro-mobility and medical devices.





charging designed for power-hungry products such as drones, robots, power tools, micro-mobility and medical devices. RFID readers are already installed in the retail, warehousing and logistics industries – and now also used by the Digital Product Passport (DPP) initiative passed by the EU – and can serve as the RF power source for Powercast to power products instead of having to install RF transmitters.

"Our vision is a world where power is ubiquitous, sustainable, wire-free, and seamlessly accessible," states Greene. "Our ultimate goal is true wireless freedom through an ecosystem of connected transmitters and receivers, both in the public and private domains, which provide people, products and machines the ability to move around freely with seamless access to power."

Multimedia assets are available: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17ipZKiiVbHC24qW4D6q0xglj3DFOJtjL?usp=drive_link

About Powercast

Powercast Corporation is the one-stop-shop for all things wireless power, short to long range and microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology offering covered by over 300 patents worldwide. Our mission is to revolutionize the way the world accesses and uses power by delivering innovative wireless solutions - from power-over-distance RF charging to powerful contact-based inductive charging to Lifetime Power® 25-year battery life sensors - that change communities and contribute to a brighter sustainable future for generations to come.

Powercast is leading the way in transforming the power landscape, creating a world where wireless power solutions are seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. We are at the forefront of sustainability, productivity, and convenience, envisioning a future where every device is charged wirelessly, every task is simplified, and every action leaves a smaller ecological footprint. https://www.powercastco.com

