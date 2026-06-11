PowerChampions and American Skilled Trades Academy (ASTA) Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate the Skilled Trades Workforce

Partnership Focused on Training, Workforce Development, and Building the Next Generation of Critical Power Professionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChampions, the people-first critical power platform focused on reliability, service excellence, and workforce development, today announced a strategic partnership with the American Skilled Trades Academy (ASTA) to support training, education, and career development across the skilled trades industry.

American Skilled Traces Academy Logo

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the future of the trades through real-world technical education, leadership development, and hands-on workforce training programs designed to meet the growing demand for highly skilled technicians in critical infrastructure industries.

As demand for backup power systems, electrical infrastructure, and mission-critical services continues to rise, both organizations believe the industry must invest not only in technology and equipment but also in people.

"PowerChampions was built on the belief that people are the foundation of every great service organization. ASTA is also built on the same belief –that we can create a twenty-first-century customer experience and delight customers by developing "thinking technicians" and professionals. These "thinking technicians" need a long-term career home in various trades, and we are providing them that home in the critical power services industry at PowerChampions," said Ashish Achlerkar, Co-Founder of ASTA and Founder & CEO of PowerChampions. "This partnership represents our commitment to "long-term focused" business building, elevating the skilled trades, creating meaningful career paths, and building a new generation of highly trained professionals who will power the future of our industry. I truly believe that this approach will create massive, sustainable value for all stakeholders who believe in and support such an approach."

ASTA was founded to bridge the growing gap between workforce demand and the availability of skilled labor by providing industry-focused training rooted in practical application, systems thinking, safety, troubleshooting, and technical confidence. Through its partnership with PowerChampions, ASTA delivers specialized training in emergency power supply systems (EPSS), electrical systems, safety, and electrician development programs designed to support the growing critical power industry. In addition, the academy offers training, continuing education, and certification pathways across a wide range of skilled trades disciplines, including HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, and other technical trades. ASTA's programs are designed to support both new entrants to the workforce and experienced professionals seeking to advance their careers, while developing what the academy calls "Thinking Technicians"—problem solvers who understand systems, think critically, and are prepared to meet the challenges of today's increasingly complex infrastructure environments.

" Skilled trades professionals are the backbone of modern infrastructure, yet for too long the industry has lacked the visibility, investment, and development pathways needed to attract and retain top talent," said Tom Wein, Co-Founder of ASTA. "ASTA was founded on a simple belief: the future of the trades depends on creating 'thinking technicians'—professionals who can analyze systems, solve problems, adapt to new technologies, and make critical decisions in the field. We are not simply training people to perform tasks; we are helping develop the next generation of technical leaders. Partnering with PowerChampions allows us to connect that mission directly to industry needs and create meaningful career opportunities for skilled trades professionals across the country."

Through the partnership, ASTA and PowerChampions will collaborate on workforce development initiatives, technical workshops, continuing education, apprenticeship support, and industry-focused training programs focused on emergency power supply systems (EPSS), electrical systems, safety, operations, and leadership development. The organizations also plan to work with employers, contractors, schools, and industry associations to expand awareness of career opportunities in the skilled trades and critical power industries.

The first ASTA training event, EPSS 101 Workshop, will be held on June 17, 2026, in Greenville, South Carolina, providing attendees with foundational instruction in emergency power systems, generator theory, applications, and industry standards.

"At PowerChampions, we believe the future of the industry depends on our willingness to invest in people," added Achlerkar. "This partnership is about more than training. It's about building confidence, creating opportunity, and helping skilled professionals build careers they can be proud of."

For more information about ASTA training programs and workforce partnership opportunities, visit American Skilled Trades Academy (ASTA).

For more information about PowerChampions, visit PowerChampions.

About PowerChampions

PowerChampions is a people-centric, technology and training-enabled critical power platform that is building a national network of locally operated service companies and branded depots. By combining national scale with deep local expertise, PowerChampions delivers generator installation, maintenance, and energy resiliency solutions that keep critical facilities powered and protected. Through investment in training, operational excellence, and advanced technology, PowerChampions empowers its teams to deliver best-in-class service and raises the standard for the skilled trades and the customers they serve.

About American Skilled Trades Academy (ASTA)

The American Skilled Trades Academy (ASTA) is a workforce development and training organization dedicated to elevating the skilled trades through practical education, technical training, leadership development, and industry partnerships. ASTA's mission is to help forge the next generation of thinking technicians prepared for serious work and long-term career success.

SOURCE PowerChampions