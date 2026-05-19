PowerChampions Accelerates Growth as a People-First Critical Power Platform Positioned to Redefine the Industry

Strategic expansion, workforce investment, technology-first execution, and disciplined operational standards position PowerChampions as an emerging force in the rapidly evolving critical power sector.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChampions today announced the continued expansion of its people-first critical power platform, built to support the growing demand for resilient infrastructure, reliable backup power, and mission-critical services across the United States. The company recently completed the buildout of its executive leadership team, formally onboarded its Board of Directors, launched its flagship service depot in Greenville, South Carolina, and completed its first strategic market partnership with Triple T Critical Power Services in Columbia, South Carolina, marking a significant milestone in PowerChampions' strategy to build a best-in-class critical power service platform across the Southeast and beyond.

Generator Technician at work

Backed by investments from its Founder, Management Team, and Board of Directors, PowerChampions is accelerating its growth strategy, focusing on disciplined expansion, operational excellence, workforce development, and long-term value creation in the rapidly evolving backup power industry.

As demand for resilient infrastructure, reliable backup power, and mission-critical services accelerates across the United States, PowerChampions is emerging as a differentiated platform in the critical power services industry, built on the belief that long-term value creation begins with exceptional people, operational discipline, technology-forward execution, and values-driven leadership.

"PowerChampions is being built on a simple but powerful belief: enduring companies are created by exceptional people aligned around strong values and clear standards of execution," said Ashish Achlerkar, Founder and CEO of PowerChampions and a respected skilled trades entrepreneur. "We are investing in the skilled trades, empowering our teams through training and technology, and building a culture where servant leadership, empathy, sincerity, and integrity guide everything we do. That foundation is allowing us to attract outstanding talent, partner with respected operators, and build a platform with the credibility and discipline to lead in this market."

The company's model combines the trust and responsiveness of respected local service providers with the scale, systems, technical resources, and strategic leadership of a broader platform, creating a strong foundation for sustainable growth in a highly fragmented and increasingly essential market.

"By partnering with strong local operators, we are able to expand our platform while preserving the accountability, responsiveness, and customer trust that define exceptional service organizations," said Erik Duthie, Head of U.S. Operations at PowerChampions. "We are continually looking to align with respected market partners who share our commitment to quality execution, long-term relationships, and serving customers the right way."

The company's growth strategy comes at a pivotal time for the critical power industry, as rising electricity demand from AI-driven data centers, healthcare systems, manufacturing operations, and essential infrastructure reshapes how organizations think about resilience and operational continuity. Backup power is no longer viewed as secondary infrastructure—it has become a strategic operational asset.

PowerChampions is positioning itself at the center of that shift by helping customers move from reactive service models to proactive reliability strategies focused on system readiness, compliance, and long-term performance.

As the industry evolves, PowerChampions remains focused on its core mission: helping organizations stay powered, protected, and prepared when it matters most.

Your power. Our mission.

About PowerChampions

PowerChampions is a people-first critical power platform focused on helping organizations improve reliability, resilience, and operational readiness through proactive generator service, ATS expertise, compliance support, and long-term infrastructure partnerships. The company partners with strong local operators while investing in workforce development, leadership excellence, and operational discipline to support healthcare, industrial, commercial, municipal, and mission-critical environments across the United States.

For more information, visit: Power-Champions.com

Media Contact

Shana Duthie

Chief Marketing Officer, PowerChampions

323-765-8112

[email protected]

SOURCE PowerChampions