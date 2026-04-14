PowerChampions of Greenville Launches Dedicated Generator & Backup Power Services for the Upstate

The new Greenville depot, launched on January 1st, offers comprehensive 24/7 generator and emergency backup power solutions, guaranteeing a two-hour response time for critical facilities in the rapidly expanding Upstate market.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChampions, a national critical power platform founded by Ashish Achlerkar, a long-term skilled-trades entrepreneur, today announced the launch of its new key facility, PowerChampions of Greenville. This marquee location is designed to cater to the burgeoning Greenville-Spartanburg market. The Greenville operations officially commenced on January 1st, delivering specialized generator and emergency backup power solutions throughout the area.

A People-First Company Investing in Greenville

PowerChampions Marquee location in Greenville, SC. We are here to ensure you get the service you need when you need it.

PowerChampions operates with a people-first approach, emphasizing integrity, accountability, and long-term relationships. The Greenville location represents more than a service expansion: it's an investment in the Upstate workforce. The company plans to grow its local presence by hiring skilled technicians and support professionals committed to serving the region.

"We're not just opening an office," said Erik Duthie, Head of U.S. Operations for PowerChampions. "We're building a team of professionals, all rooted in Greenville, who understand the market, the facilities, and the responsibility that comes with protecting critical power systems; and to make sure that Greenville has the expertise it needs, we are also building an on-site training center."

As Upstate South Carolina continues to experience rapid population and industrial growth, demand on the electrical grid has increased significantly. At the same time, changing weather patterns and more frequent severe storms are placing additional strain on power infrastructure. For businesses and critical facilities, the need for reliable emergency backup power has never been greater. Until now, Greenville has lacked a generator and an emergency backup power provider dedicated solely to serving the Greenville- Spartanburg area. PowerChampions of Greenville was established to fill that gap.

"Our region is growing quickly, and infrastructure must keep pace," Duthie added. "Reliable backup power is no longer optional for critical facilities; it is foundational to safety, compliance, and operational continuity. Our commitment is to build a strong local team that delivers dependable service, fast response, customer education, and proactive long-term reliability for the Upstate."

Meeting a Critical Need in a Growing Market

From healthcare systems and manufacturing plants to hospitality properties, educational institutions, and commercial facilities, organizations across the Upstate rely on uninterrupted power to safeguard people, operations, and life-safety systems. PowerChampions of Greenville provides:

Generator sales and turnkey installation

Preventive maintenance programs

Load bank testing

Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) testing and service

NFPA 110 compliance support, full documentation services, and best- practice guidance

24/7 emergency response with a two-hour response time for Greenville and Spartanburg locations

By focusing exclusively on backup power systems, the Greenville team is positioned to deliver faster response times, proactive maintenance, and deeper technical expertise tailored to the needs of local facilities.

"For our customers, backup power isn't about convenience, it's about reliability when it matters most," said David Graham, Service Manager for PowerChampions of Greenville. "Our team is built around service excellence. We're focused on planned maintenance, proper testing, and making sure every generator and transfer switch performs exactly as designed when the grid goes down."

To learn more about PowerChampions and PowerChampions of Greenville, and how we are transforming the way services are delivered, visit our websites. www.Power-Champions.com and www.Greenville.Power-Champions.com

PowerChampions is a people-centric, technology and training-enabled critical power platform that is building a national network of locally operated service companies and branded depots. By combining national scale with deep local expertise, PowerChampions delivers generator installation, maintenance, and energy resiliency solutions that keep critical facilities powered and protected. Through investment in training, operational excellence, and advanced technology, PowerChampions empowers its teams to deliver best-in-class service and raises the standard for the skilled trades and the customers they serve.

Media Contact: Shana Duthie CMO, PowerChampions ( 909) 754-7772 [email protected]www.power-champions.com

SOURCE PowerChampions