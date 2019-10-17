PowerChats Announces Partnership with FreshLime

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChats , a leading website chat service exclusively for the home service industry, announced today a partnership with FreshLime. The move will give PowerChats access to FreshLime's full customer connection platform powered by artificial-intelligence which will increase customers, grow revenue and better service PowerChats' rapidly growing national client base.

"We strive each day at PowerChats to enhance the communications between home service businesses and their customers, and we want our clients to have the same satisfaction when speaking with us," said Brigham Dickinson, founder and president of PowerChats. "This partnership with FreshLime will ensure that each of our clients receives the highest level of attention and service when they need support."

The partnership with FreshLime will introduce a data-driven approach to customer connection, as well as a seasoned customer support team dedicated to PowerChats. Home service business owners and decision makers will now experience more powerful tools to drive revenue growth and more personalized service when reaching out to PowerChats, tailored to the unique needs of their brand and account.

"PowerChats is rapidly adding to their roster of clients in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades, and our goal is to help create a unique, dedicated experience for each one enhanced by our powerful customer connection platform," said Jay Bean, CEO of FreshLime. "Every client and customer of our clients ultimately wants to feel as though they're the only one, and we're confident our suite of engagement solutions and individualized live support will help foster relationships between PowerChats and their clients that last for years to come."

To learn more about PowerChats or to schedule a demo, visit www.powerchats.com .

About PowerChats

PowerChats is an artificial intelligence-powered website chat service that specializes in helping home service companies generate and capture more leads by utilizing a user-friendly interface and clear, efficient messaging. PowerChats clients see a higher chat completion rate, more leads generated and more positive online reviews posted compared to other chat service clients. By providing more options and deeper levels of customization than a typical chat service, PowerChats users and their customers alike experience unparalleled satisfaction and results. To schedule a demo of PowerChats, go to https://powerchats.com or call 801-860-1871.

About FreshLime

FreshLime is a cloud-based customer connection platform that provides local businesses with a simple way to build and manage key customer relationships. The platform automatically captures customer, marketing, and transactional data to build unique customer profiles. FreshLime's customer connection platform uses this data to drive customer feedback, reviews, referrals, and repeat purchases. FreshLime is a privately-held company and is headquartered in Lehi, UT. For more information, visit http://www.freshlime.com or call 800-266-8960.

