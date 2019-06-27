PowerChats Updates Home Service Customer Experience with Latest Software Advances

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChats, an artificial intelligence-powered chat service exclusively for the home services industry, has announced major updates designed to improve convenience and conversion tracking, enhance connection with leads and increase customer satisfaction.

In today's economy, speed to lead is critical for connecting with customers. The new updates provide PowerChats customers with outbound texting capability, expansion of CRM tracking integrations, dynamically changing click-to-call buttons to ensure compatibility with all call-tracking providers and new chat notifications via text message and email.

Outbound texting allows home service business owners to connect immediately with all of their company's customers or to conduct chats by text through the PowerChats app or website. The text and email notifications alert team members when a chat has been initiated and offer them the option to switch from AI to taking control with live chat.

"Outbound texting and real-time alerts will tighten our users' connection with their customers and leads," said Brigham Dickinson, founder and president of PowerChats. "The new text option expands the platform's availability for reaching out or responding to customers, and the notifications are a powerful safeguard that ensures visitors to the website have a positive experience.

"Tracking conversions and working well with other systems is something else we really pride ourselves on," Dickinson said. "We know our customers use other tools, so the more tracking integrations we can provide, the better. We're very happy that we can be an extension to call-tracking software and are excited to expand on the functionality even further."

PowerChats' innovative interface and wide variety of user options generate more positive reviews, more phone calls, more completed chats and more sales leads at a higher rate than any other tools. PowerChats' artificial intelligence also results in completing chats in less time with more information collected.

"Connection is the key in the competitive home services market," Dickinson said. "PowerChats allows website visitors to get the information they're looking for quickly and conveniently, and it lets our customers spend more time on their trade."

To schedule a PowerChats demo or to discover more information, visit www.powerchats.com.

About PowerChats

PowerChats is an artificial intelligence-powered website chat service that specializes in helping home service companies generate and capture more leads by utilizing a user-friendly interface and clear, efficient messaging. PowerChats clients see a higher chat completion rate, more leads generated and more positive online reviews posted compared to other chat service clients. By providing more options and deeper levels of customization than a typical chat service, PowerChats users and their customers alike experience unparalleled satisfaction and results. To schedule a demo of PowerChats, go to PowerChats.com or call 801-860-1871.

