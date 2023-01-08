PowerChina is helping the remake of Ghana's economy amid fast-paced transportation infrastructure upgrades

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report form haiwainet.cn:

On September 26, 2022, the completion ceremony of PowerChina's Construction/Rehabilitation of Selected Roads and Interchanges in Ghana - Phase 1 Lot 7 (Western & Cape Coast Inner City Roads) was successfully concluded in Cape Coast. Ghana's Vice President Mahmoud Bavumiya, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Lu Kun and thousands of people from all walks of life participated in the event.

The Lot 7 is one of the four Lots that start construction in the first phase. As an important policy for the current Ghana government to develop road construction, this project is of great significance to the social and economic development of Ghana as well as deepening relationships between China and Ghana.

Previously, the four Lots from the first phase have been completed, and the three ongoing Lots under construction (Lot 4 PTC Interchange Takoradi, Lot 6 Sunyani Inner City Roads, Lot 2 Kumasi Inner City Roads) are proceeding smoothly and will be completed on schedule.

Vice President Bavumiya emphasized that the first phase of Construction/Rehabilitation of Selected Roads and Interchanges in Ghana includes the construction and rehabilitation of more than 400 kilometers of two-lane highways across the country and two new interchanges, setting several firsts in Ghana (Lot 3 is the first interchange in northern Ghana, and Lot 4 is the first interchange in Takoradi City), turning the long-standing dream of the Ghanaian people into reality. This project will significantly improve traffic conditions in key areas of Ghana, ease traffic pressure, improve travel conditions and quality of life for urban residents, and promote regional economic development.

It is reported that PowerChina's Construction/Rehabilitation of Selected Roads and Interchanges in Ghana is actively promoting the training of localized talents and creating local jobs. In addition to actively recruiting and cultivating Ghanaian professional and technical management personnel, it also pays attention to cooperation with the local communities, conducts labor employment and technical training according to local conditions, and cultivates many technical experts. In the follow-up construction process, the project will serve as a "friendship bridge" between China and Ghana, gaining credibility for the company's long-term and stable development in Ghana.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn