PowerChord Announces 75K Sales Leads for Global Brands in 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChord —a leading technology and marketing company representing multi-location, dealer-distributed brands— today announces its more than 75,000 leads for 25 global brands and 3,500 local dealer customers throughout 2020. Leveraging its proprietary SaaS platform and localized digital marketing services, PowerChord's customers saw a 254 percent increase in lead generation this year.

This year, PowerChord completed a full rebrand including a new logo and brand identity, and also launched new platform features and digital marketing services. Enhancements making it easier for shoppers to submit lead information and connect with their local dealers proved especially timely, and the year-over-year change in sales lead numbers speaks for itself. Additional integration options became available providing brands with additional ways to monitor their leads and engage with their dealers. And with customers worldwide, the platform was translated. It's now available in five languages: English, Spanish, German, French and Italian - ensuring that regardless of dealers' geographic location, they'll be able to utilize PowerChord's tools.

"2020 has seen a large shift to online retailing driven by COVID-19, and many of our local dealers and brands are thriving due to their local digital presence and marketing efforts through PowerChord," says Patrick Ryan, Product Marketing Manager at PowerChord. "We're listening to our customers and innovating new tools within our SaaS platform, specifically around analytics, that are going to help our users better understand their potential customers' behaviors and better guide them through their purchase journey. We have a number of additional platform updates lined up in 2021 which will help retailers drive lead engagement."

Brands and their dealers use PowerChord's platform to rapidly deploy branded website experiences for each dealer at scale and support those websites with omnichannel digital marketing campaigns that together increase lead generation and revenue opportunity. The platform aggregates leads and distributes them automatically to local dealers, with tools to track and help manage the lead through to a sale. The result is not only consistent and visible product marketing across thousands of dealer sites, but data and analytics on local leads brands have never had before.

For more information about PowerChord, visit our website at www.powerchord.com .

About PowerChord:

PowerChord makes it easy for brands distributing high-consideration products through independent dealers to remain competitive in an evolving digital landscape through local lead generation campaigns that are scalable and consistent across the brand. PowerChord's proven SaaS platform and omnichannel digital marketing solutions help brands and local retailers reach more people online and follow the sales journey to convert them into customers. Analytics and insights provide transparency brands have never had before to increase local sales opportunities online through local dealer networks.

Founded in 2001, PowerChord's customers and campaigns span 28 countries and the platform powers more than 15,000 local retailer website experiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.powerchord.com .

SOURCE PowerChord, Inc.