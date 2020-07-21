PowerChord Enhances SaaS Channel Platform with New Features for Global Brands to Forge Local Lead Generation Across Their Dealer Networks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel software, or technology leveraged between a brand and its selling partners to increase transparency and communication in marketing and sales, is a growing $2 billion market - a market in which PowerChord is seeing continued momentum despite the unpredictable economic climate.

Today, PowerChord announces major company milestones that demonstrate the value brands are receiving from its proprietary SaaS platform coupled with its localized digital marketing services that centralize lead generation and content distribution for brands. On the heels of a complete rebrand including a new logo and brand identity, PowerChord is launching new platform features and digital marketing services, and is growing its team.

PowerChord represents multi-location, dealer-distributed brands - brands who rely heavily on their retailers to market and sell their products. Historically, these brands have struggled to preserve brand integrity, engage customers and gain lead visibility at the local level online. In fact, PowerChord's audit of 50+ brands found 80 percent of retailers do not even list the brand logo or company name on their homepage, and nearly 60 percent of retailers are missing the brand's information on their sites entirely. The opportunity to preserve the brand experience and generate sales locally through various retailer/dealer partners is largely overlooked without PowerChord.

Brands and their dealers use PowerChord's platform to rapidly deploy branded website experiences for each dealer at scale and support those websites with omnichannel digital marketing campaigns that together increase lead generation and revenue opportunity. The result is not only consistent and visible product marketing across thousands of dealer sites, but data and analytics on local leads brands have never had before.

PowerChord is beginning to pilot new visualization for the Command Center in its platform, where brands can see highly engaging and easily understood data dashboards. In addition to lead aggregation across an organization, the platform has the ability to visualize lead data by certain digital marketing campaigns, so brands understand which campaigns tie to which leads. With customers worldwide, the platform is now available in five languages: English, Spanish, German, French and Italian.

"All day, every day, consumers turn to digital channels to research and find answers to their purchase decision needs, often engaging a local retailer for a high-consideration product. We have consistently proven the need and value of our approach to local lead generation for our brand partners. The exciting new features in our platform coupled with a revitalized brand for the company align with our desire to not only be a high-value partner to brands, but better cater to them to help them meet their marketing and sales objectives," said Nikki Vengenski, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. "This is the tip of the iceberg for major platform updates and company growth we expect throughout the rest of 2020."

Additional platform updates include a new library of website design components, optimized for lead generation, that allow for faster site implementations and more rapid updates to content and site design. Furthermore, PowerChord has integrated with Zapier to open the door to thousands of third-party software integrations a customer might need, such as integrating the platform with a brand's CRM.

Once brand and product content is deployed across dealer websites, brands use PowerChord's multi-location digital solution services to drive local traffic and leads to these locations. Brands are often taking global marketing campaigns and attempting to localize them. In response, PowerChord is launching new consultative digital marketing services for customers that need to audit and strategize for generating more sales leads at the local level.

PowerChord has seen no slowdown in demand for brands seeking to better leverage dealer relationships through a local marketing strategy and is hiring across its sales and digital teams, with four new positions open.

For more information on PowerChord and joining the team, visit our website at www.powerchord.com .

About PowerChord:

PowerChord makes it easy for brands distributing high-consideration products through independent dealers to remain competitive in an evolving digital landscape through local lead generation campaigns that are scalable and consistent across the brand. PowerChord's proven SaaS platform and omnichannel digital marketing solutions help brands and local retailers reach more people online and follow the sales journey to convert them into customers. Analytics and insights provide transparency brands have never had before to increase local sales opportunities online through local dealer networks.

Founded in 2001, PowerChord's customers and campaigns span 28 countries and the platform powers more than 15,000 local retailer website experiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.powerchord.com .

SOURCE PowerChord, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.powerchord.com

