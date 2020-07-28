PowerChord, Inc. Promotes William "Bill" Volmuth to Company CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChord , a leading SaaS solution company connecting brands to local customers, today announces William "Bill" Volmuth's promotion from president to CEO. Volmuth joined PowerChord as president in July 2019 and has propelled the company's vision and mission forward over the last year, most recently leading a company-wide rebrand.

Volmuth is a veteran business and technology expert with more than 25 years of experience driving growth at software, engineering, and cybersecurity organizations across North America, Europe and Asia. As CEO, he will continue to focus on advancing PowerChord's forward momentum in driving local lead generation for global brands via the company's proprietary SaaS platform, coupled with digital marketing services to drive lead generation and content distribution.

"Leading PowerChord's innovative and driven team for the last year has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. Together, we've taken the company's platform and services to the next level, both by further optimizing local lead generation for our customers, and enhancing our platform reporting and visibility. I'm humbled and excited to take on the role of CEO and continue the momentum we have built together," said Volmuth.

Earlier this month, PowerChord announced updates to its SaaS platform including the pilot of new visualization for the Command Center, availability in five languages: English, Spanish, German, French and Italian, a new library of website design components optimized for lead generation, and an integration with Zapier to open the door to thousands of third-party software integrations a customer might need, such as integrating the platform with a brand's CRM.

"As President, Bill has been instrumental in aligning the strategic and operational needs for our future growth. His ability to build teams and empower them to collaborate and innovate at a high level is evidenced in the strong momentum seen within our PowerChord Platform. Decisiveness, empowerment and vision are critical in today's marketing and technology space and with Bill taking on the new role of CEO, he brings a refreshing mix of all these attributes and more to PowerChord's future," said Patrick Schunk, PowerChord's Founder and Chairman of the Board.

"We are thrilled at Bill's promotion from President to CEO of PowerChord," commented Ballast Point Ventures' Robert Faber. Faber continued, "We have admired Bill's technology and management acumen for a number of years, and we are excited that he will be leading one of Tampa Bay's most promising technology companies."

PowerChord currently has several positions open in St. Petersburg. For more information about the company and joining the team, visit www.powerchord.com .

About PowerChord:

PowerChord makes it easy for brands distributing high-consideration products through independent dealers to remain competitive in an evolving digital landscape through local lead generation campaigns that are scalable and consistent across the brand. PowerChord's proven SaaS platform and omnichannel digital marketing solutions help brands and local retailers reach more people online and follow the sales journey to convert them into customers. Analytics and insights provide transparency brands have never had before to increase local sales opportunities online through local dealer networks.

Founded in 2001, PowerChord's customers and campaigns span 28 countries and the platform powers more than 15,000 local retailer website experiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.powerchord.com .

