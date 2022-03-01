powercloud and KloudGin Announce Partnership to Advance Digital Transformation Efforts for Energy and Utilities Industry

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- powercloud, the world's fastest growing CIS/billing system in the energy and utilities industry, today announced a partnership agreement with KloudGin, the only combined field service and asset management software solution.

powercloud and KloudGin join forces to enable the energy and utilities industry to dramatically improve operational efficiencies between the back office, field technicians and their customers. The KloudGin combined EAM and FSM platform, together with powercloud processing and billing service offerings, will help energy and utility companies reduce the cost to serve their customers and improve the customer experience.

The KloudGin and powercloud platforms were both originally developed as native cloud solutions, eliminating much of the headaches that result from legacy applications adapted to the cloud. Both platforms run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) globally.

"More than ever, optimizing work and asset performance is imperative to eliminate back-end redundancies and increase operational efficiencies of energy and water delivery systems. As the industry addresses historic challenges and explores alternative revenue streams, KloudGin, in partnership with powercloud, will lead the way to digital transformation," said Vikram Takru, Co-founder & CEO, KloudGin Inc.

"KloudGin and powercloud will provide an overall better experience for service agents, field service and the end customer through data collection, automated communication, and real-time access to information." said Steven Dawson, Vice President & Country Manager for powercloud North America. "Working together with KloudGin, we can now collect more data to empower the field workers and bring in more automation when and where they want it."

Dawson stated, "KloudGin will be offered as part of the powerApp Store and exemplifies how powercloud is transforming the industry by integrating Field Service, Work and Asset Management into our core CIS/Billing platform."

KloudGin and powercloud will showcase the alliance to North American utility professionals during an upcoming Webinar on April 21st. Hosted by TMG Consulting, the webinar will present several use cases between the customer and back-office using Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to seamlessly enrich the customer experience.

About powercloud

powercloud, the fastest growing billing system in the industry, promotes the development of innovative energy brands and green offers making existing suppliers, network & metering point operators, and municipal utilities ready, relevant and agile for customers and markets alike. powercloud has been offering an open SaaS solution for the energy industry since 2012 and already manages around 10 million contractual relationships with an associated turnover of around €6 billion – with another 20 million contracts in the process of being migrated today. www.power.cloud/en

About KloudGin, Inc.

KloudGin, Inc. is the only combined one-cloud industry-focused field service and asset management solution that automates work management processes, enables customer self-service, and increases worker productivity. KloudGin's solutions unlock new revenue streams and business models for operations with complex mobile workforce, asset management and field service requirements. KloudGin connects customers, employees, sub-contractors, and assets with AI-powered access to information on any device. www.kloudgin.com

SOURCE Powercloud GmbH