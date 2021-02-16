Powercode enables online-retail to offer customers age checks via QR-code

This is how web and mobile app development company Powercode (Ukraine) offer to overcome this problem.

The solution has been integrated in the online supermarket Foodex24 . The company launched this online-store in 2 weeks during lockdown last spring with its own delivery system and storage. And today an additional feature was added.

The Powercode system analyzes the buyer's order for age restricted items. If it finds them, the user receives a warning about the need to confirm the age. The buyer can show to the courier a physical document or ID on Diia app.

A specially created courier application has information about customer age verification. If there is such a need, he just has to scan the buyer's QR code placed in the Diia application.

The system then stores this information in the Foodex24 database, so customers do not need to re-confirm their age again and again when they order repeat items.

To make this happen Powercode-team reached out to developers' team of the national e-governance mobile app The Diia . Ukraine launched The Diia last year. Since then Ukrainains have opportunity to access their IDs, driving licenses and vehicle registration via the app on their smartphones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd710x3kYtk

Foodex24 guarantees delivery of an order of any weight and any set of goods in 90 minutes. It appeared on the Ukrainian market in April 2020 as an answer on challenging pandemic times. Being launched rapidly the online supermarket increased due to its customer-focused model. Because of such Powercode`s technical approaches Foodex24 has earned the trust of many customers in a short time.

SOURCE Powercode