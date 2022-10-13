Powered Agriculture Equipment Market to grow by USD 36.58 Bn- Government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 13, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The powered agriculture equipment market size is set to grow by USD 36.58 bn from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.08%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
- Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
- What are the major trends in the market?
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Who are the top players in the market?
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- How big is the APAC market?
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGCO Corp., Alamo Group Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corp., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Harvest Automation, and ISEKI and Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
The government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices, adoption of contract farming, and availability of financing options for agriculture will offer immense growth opportunities. The growing availability of rental agricultural equipment is likely to pose a challenge for market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this powered agriculture equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
- Product
- Tractors
- Harvesting Machinery
- Haying Machinery
- Planting And Fertilizing Machinery
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The powered agriculture equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size
- Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Trends
- Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist powered agriculture equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the powered agriculture equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the powered agriculture equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of powered agriculture equipment market vendors
|
Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$36.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.41
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGCO Corp., Alamo Group Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corp., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Harvest Automation, and ISEKI and Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGCO Corp.
- Alamo Group Inc.
- Autonomous Tractor Corp.
- CLAAS Group
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere and Co.
- ecoRobotix Ltd.
- Escorts Ltd.
- Harvest Automation
- ISEKI and Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
