Powered air purifying respirator market: Growth Opportunities led by 3M Co, Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The powered air purifying respirator market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,304.85 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.05%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in the availability of NIOSH-approved PAPR and the rise in the adoption of modular PAPR.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (full-face mask PAPR, half-mask PAPR, and helmets, hoods, and visors), application (industrial, pharmaceutical and healthcare, oil and gas, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (full-face mask PAPR/half-mask PAPR/helmets, hoods, and visors)

Full-face mask PAPR: The full-face mask PAPR is a tight-fitting respirator that protects against irritating gases, vapors, and flying objects by covering the nose, mouth, and eyes. The demand for full-face masks is likely to expand during the forecast period due to growing concerns about employees' safety in hazardous operations, including underground mining and asbestos removal and disposal. The market demand is further fueled by the rise in the need for respiratory protection against the toxic environment in sectors such as chemical, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, metal manufacturing, fire services, and law enforcement.

What are the key data covered in the powered air purifying respirator market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the powered air purifying respirator market between 2023 and 2027

2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the powered air purifying respirator market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the powered air purifying respirator market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of powered air purifying respirator market vendors

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,304.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Full-face mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Half-mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Helmets, hoods, and visors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Pharmaceutical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 Allegro Industries

12.5 Avon Protection plc

12.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

12.7 ED Bullard Co.

12.8 Gentex Corp.

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.10 ILC Dover LP

12.11 Miller Electric Manufacturing Co.

12.12 MSA Safety Inc.

12.13 Optrel AG

12.14 RSG Safety BV

12.15 SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd.

12.16 Sundstrom Safety AB

12.17 VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

