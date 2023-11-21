Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market size to increase by USD 1.30 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth of end-user industries to drive the growth - Technavio

Technavio

21 Nov, 2023, 18:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The powered air purifying respirator market size is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (Full-face mask PAPR, Half-mask PAPR, and Helmets, Hoods, and visors), application (Industrial, Pharmaceutical and healthcare, Oil and gas, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of end-user industries is notably driving the market growth. Significant international industries are expanding production capacities, and growing worker exposure to hazards like chemicals, heat, fire, and low visibility, driving PAPR demand. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the powered air purifying respirator market: 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB
  • Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 8.75% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Increasing focus on emergency management is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. 
  • Emergency management involves effectively handling crises like fires, medical emergencies, and terrorist attacks by government and non-government agencies, known as first responders.
  • In 2022, outbreaks of life-threatening diseases like COVID-19 in 2020, Ebola in 2018, and Monkeypox are driving countries to increase their investment in first responder teams for better emergency management.

Challenges

  • The possibility of substitution by other devices is a significant challenge restricting the market growth
  • Several alternatives to PAPR, like N95 respirators and facemasks, are readily available in the market.
  • Facemasks serve as disposable barriers, covering the mouth and nose from potential contaminants during medical procedures.
  • N95 respirators provide efficient filtration and a snug facial fit, blocking at least 95% of small airborne particles, including aerosols and droplets. 
  • The rising use of these alternatives could impede PAPR adoption among end-users in the foreseeable future.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

  • The market share growth of the full-face mask PAPR segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The full-face mask PAPR has several applications in sectors such as agriculture, asbestos, construction and building renovation, mold and lead paint abatement, demolition, food and beverage processing, chemical manufacturing, lead battery plants, medical and health care, and metalwork. Consequently, with the rising objectives, the demand for full-face mask PAPR is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product 

Market Segmentation by Application 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

