Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market size to increase by USD 1.30 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth of end-user industries to drive the growth - Technavio

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the powered air purifying respirator market: 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB

Market to observe 8.75% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Increasing focus on emergency management is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Emergency management involves effectively handling crises like fires, medical emergencies, and terrorist attacks by government and non-government agencies, known as first responders.

In 2022, outbreaks of life-threatening diseases like COVID-19 in 2020, Ebola in 2018, and Monkeypox are driving countries to increase their investment in first responder teams for better emergency management.

Challenges

The possibility of substitution by other devices is a significant challenge restricting the market growth .

. Several alternatives to PAPR, like N95 respirators and facemasks, are readily available in the market.

Facemasks serve as disposable barriers, covering the mouth and nose from potential contaminants during medical procedures.

N95 respirators provide efficient filtration and a snug facial fit, blocking at least 95% of small airborne particles, including aerosols and droplets.

The rising use of these alternatives could impede PAPR adoption among end-users in the foreseeable future.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the full-face mask PAPR segment will be significant during the forecast period. The full-face mask PAPR has several applications in sectors such as agriculture, asbestos, construction and building renovation, mold and lead paint abatement, demolition, food and beverage processing, chemical manufacturing, lead battery plants, medical and health care, and metalwork. Consequently, with the rising objectives, the demand for full-face mask PAPR is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

