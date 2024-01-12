Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market size to increase by USD 3.71 billion by 2027 with CAGR of 9.05 between 2022 - 2027; Growth of end-user industries to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The powered air purifying respirator market size is set to grow by USD 1.30 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.05%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growth in end-user industries is a key driver for the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market.

Major players contributing to market growth include 3M Versaflo, Honeywell PAPR, Allegro Industries, Bullard EVA, Sundstrom PAPR, Optrel PAPR, Avon Protection PAPR, Scott Safety PAPR, CleanSpace PAPR, and Dräger PAPR.

Versaflo TR-600 addresses increasing demands in diverse industries.

The market progression is fueled by the continuous advancements and solutions offered by key players.

The report is segmented by Product, Application, and Geography. The full-face mask PAPR segment will be significant during the forecast period. The full-face mask PAPR shields against gases, vapors, and particles and finds use in diverse industries from construction to healthcare. Increasing concerns for worker safety in hazardous sectors like mining and chemical manufacturing are expected to drive the demand for these masks in various applications, indicating potential growth in the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of end-user industries, rise in availability of NIOSH-approved PAPR, and increased focus on manufacturing PAPR in compliance with industry standards will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Full-face Mask PAPR



Half-mask PAPR



Helmets, Hoods, And Visors

Application

Industrial



Pharmaceutical And Healthcare



Oil And Gas



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The report also covers the following areas:

The powered air purifying respirator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth of end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the possibility of substitution by other devices will hamper the market growth.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Trend

The increasing emphasis on emergency management stands as a significant trend influencing the PAPR Market. This trend resonates across various sectors such as industrial safety gear, clean air solutions, powered respirators, air filtration systems, breathing protection, workplace safety, healthcare respirators, and HEPA filters. The increased focus on emergency preparedness is reshaping market dynamics, prompting the adoption of innovative PAPR technologies for enhanced safety measures and respiratory protection across diverse industries.

Challenge

The challenge confronting the Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market lies in the potential substitution by alternative devices within the realm of respiratory safety equipment. Battery-powered respirators, hazardous environment gear, cleanroom respirators, and Max-Air Systems are set as potential substitutes, impacting the protective gear industry. This challenge affects occupational health and respiratory protection, necessitating innovative advancements in powered air purification to fortify the market's position amidst evolving demands and preferences for personal protective equipment in hazardous environments.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist powered air purifying respirator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the powered air purifying respirator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the powered air-purifying respirator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of powered air purifying respirator market vendors

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS Co. Ltd., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

