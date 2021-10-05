Powered by IQvestment, AST Launches Innovative Wealth Advisory Platform for Shareholders

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQvestment, LLC, the registered investment advisor arm of innovative fintech company FusionIQ, announced today a strategic collaboration with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (AST), a tech-enabled, integrated, professional services firm that empowers companies and their stakeholders with secure corporate data, analytics, advisory services, and a strategic approach to every interaction.

Through this initiative, AST is leveraging IQvestment's highly differentiated wealth advisory services and comprehensive investing infrastructure to expand its financial wellness services, offering shareholders and plan participants access to a broad array of modern investment options.

"With their innovative digital investing infrastructure, IQvestment is setting the standard for a best-in-class retail investor experience," said Robert Carney, President Issuer and Investor Services of AST. "The IQvestment and AST collaboration will further help us provide our participants with access to the tools they need to achieve their individual financial goals."

With access to a custom portal on the FusionIQ digital investing platform, participants will be able to invest incremental amounts on a dollar equivalent basis (i.e. fractional shares) in balanced, diversified portfolios of U.S. equities and ETFs.

"We're thrilled that AST has chosen to leverage the consultative support of IQvestment, while integrating our comprehensive digital advice platform," said Mark Healy, CEO of IQvestment Holdings, LLC, the holding company of IQvestment, LLC. "We believe AST will be extremely successful based on their deep expertise and forward-thinking approach to investing that focuses on the evolving needs of shareholders and employee plan participants. The unique ability to bring registered shareholder investing alongside digital advice, is groundbreaking and will drive a more engaging end-user investing experience."

This represents a major opportunity for IQvestment, recently recognized by Aite Group as a winner of the 2021 Impact Innovation Award , to showcase advisory and sub-advisory support solutions using FusionIQ's best-in-class platform and provide retail investors with sophisticated investment services in a simple, intuitive package.

About IQvestment, LLC

IQvestment, LLC is a registered SEC digital advisor providing highly differentiated wealth advisory services to financial firms, enabling them to provide a best-in-class wealth experience to retail investors. For more information, please visit https://www.iqvestment.com/ .

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a diversified, innovative fintech company leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for retail investors and financial services providers. FusionIQ's white label and customizable Fin-TAMP SaaS offerings provide highly differentiated enterprise-grade digital wealth solutions. For more information, please visit www.fusioniq.io.

About AST

AST is a leading provider of ownership data management, analytics and advisory services to public and private corporate issuers and mutual funds in the U.S. and private companies globally. AST offers a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, cap table management, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include D.F. King & Co, Inc., AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com.

