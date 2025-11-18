Powered by Michigan Audubon: 5 Inaugural Bird Cities Set a New Standard For Conservation and Community

Tapping into $107 Billion National Industry to Drive Conservation

OKEMOS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step to link conservation with economic growth, Michigan Audubon acknowledged the launch of its new "Bird City Michigan" program, with the first five communities to earn the prestigious designation: Ann Arbor, Big Rapids, Iosco County, the Village of Roscommon, and Sterling Heights.

This new statewide initiative in connection with the national American Bird Conservancy's 'Bird City Network' recognizes communities that are making a tangible commitment to creating bird-friendly environments, from planting native species to managing green spaces and educating their residents. The program is a powerful tool for communities to attract a growing segment of nature tourism and position themselves as leaders in sustainability.

"This program supports the idea that what is good for birds is also good for people and our economy. Michigan Audubon is leading the way for birds, nature, and communities, by powering Bird City Michigan," said Kathleen Mennillo, CEO of Michigan Audubon. "Bird City Michigan empowers local leaders and residents to join the movement, showing that conservation is a strategic path to community engagement and economic prosperity. We're building a statewide network of communities that are not only beautiful and supportive of our cherished birds, but also financially stronger as a result of this initiative."

Michigan Audubon's Director of Research, Max Henschell, Ph.D., says, "Michigan is home to over 460 documented bird species," driving a massive economic opportunity. A recent U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report revealed that American birders spent over $107 billion on travel, equipment, and related goods in 2022. Bird City Michigan is designed to help local communities capture a share of this market by providing public recognition and support for creating designated bird-friendly habitats and education programs.

Michigan Audubon is proud to recognize Ford Motor Company as the Founding Sponsor of the Bird City Michigan initiative. This critical partnership fuels Ford's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship in its home state and provides the essential resources necessary to expand the program statewide.

The program is already proving its value on a broader stage. Bird-friendly community engagement is also increasing as a result of the Bird City Michigan initiative. Four of the five newly recognized Bird City communities held their first-ever World Migratory Bird Day event, teaching residents how to protect birds during spring and fall migration. The Village of Roscommon's recent Bird City designation has helped elevate the community's profile, leading to its recognition as a finalist for the Michigan Municipal League's annual Community Excellence Award. These success stories serve as a powerful example of how local conservation efforts can garner statewide recognition.

"We recognize the value that Bird City brings in increasing awareness of Big Rapids, attracting more people to our community, and encouraging them to enjoy our many amenities and businesses."- Michelle Stenger, Director of Community Development at City of Big Rapids.

With several other communities already in the application process, Michigan Audubon is actively expanding the Bird City Michigan network, providing resources and guidance to cities of all sizes. The organization invites communities and local businesses to join the movement and help make Michigan a top destination for nature lovers everywhere.

For more information on the program and how to get involved, please visit https://www.michiganaudubon.org/bird-city-michigan/

About Bird City Michigan : It is a conservation and community program powered by the Michigan Audubon Society. It provides public recognition to cities, villages, counties, and campuses that are making our environment safe and welcoming for birds and people. The program helps communities implement conservation practices, educate citizens, and promote birding tourism. The Bird City Michigan website serves as the program's primary recognition platform. Each community receives a dedicated page to promote its bird-friendly actions, local hot spots, and nature-related events.

About Michigan Audubon : Founded in 1904, Michigan Audubon is the state's oldest conservation organization. Its mission is to connect birds and people for the benefit of both through education, conservation, and research.

Sponsorship Inquiries Contact:

Linda Smith | Michigan Audubon | [email protected] | 517-580-7364 Extension 5

Media Contact:

Kirby Wilkerson | Impact Kind | [email protected] | 734-812-9032

