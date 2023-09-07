Powered by MRP Announces Appointment of Chief Sales Officer

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced today that Kate Heath joined the company to serve as the Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The important designation arrives during a crucial juncture for the company, highlighting MRP's continuous progress and industry-wide expansion.

Heath joins with 16+ years of Aesthetic experience, most recently as Sr. Director at Candela Medical, where she oversaw clinical day to day operations, business development, inside sales, and practice management. Throughout her tenure at Candela Medical, Heath's deep involvement in clinical operations demonstrated her ability to navigate the intricate landscape of healthcare settings, ensuring that medical technologies were seamlessly integrated to enhance patient experiences and outcomes.

"I am honored to join Powered by MRP as the Chief Sales Officer and be part of a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the aesthetics device industry," said Heath. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of this remarkable organization."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kate as our new Chief Sales Officer, a pivotal addition to our team. With a remarkable track record spanning over 16 years in the aesthetics field, Kate's arrival marks a significant milestone for us," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "Her extensive experience, complemented by her deep understanding of business development, will undoubtedly play a key role in propelling our company's growth within the ever-evolving aesthetics device industry."

About Powered by MRP
MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for more information.

