Powered by MRP Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced today that Brian Krzeminski will be joining the company to serve as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The significant appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company, underscoring MRP's ongoing growth and expansion in the industry.

Bringing over 25+ years of experience, Krzeminski is a proven tech leader celebrated for shaping growth strategies, optimizing operations, and guiding cross-functional teams to deliver measurable outcomes. With a diverse background spanning retail systems, payments platforms, web and mobile applications, and B2B ventures, he brings a wealth of industry experience. During his tenure at ezCater, Krzeminski played a pivotal role in establishing a new engineering team in Denver, while influencing product direction for enhanced workplace ordering experiences. His strategic planning acumen, program management expertise, and adeptness in software and hardware architecture, contributed to his role as VP of Engineering.

"I'm very honored and excited to be joining MRP. After first meeting Scott and the team, it became very clear that they have a great team and uniquely positioned company that can benefit from my innovative spirit and technical acumen," said Brian Krzeminski, Chief Technology Officer of Powered by MRP. "Leveraging my past 25 years of engineering and business expertise, MRP is poised to bring a high-quality experience to its customers at scale.  Together we will continue to grow MRP into a world class business providing a completely new experience for today's medical device buyers."

"We are thrilled to have Brian join our leadership team at a time when technology is playing an increasingly larger role in the global economy and in global innovation," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "He brings a deep understanding of our industry-leading solutions together with strong determination to drive future innovation – both critical in ensuring Powered by MRP continues its upward trajectory."

Krzeminski comes to the team with an extensive background in tech as he takes on the role of CTO at Powered by MRP, where his visionary mindset is set to propel the company's technology strategy forward. His impactful career underscores a commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to drive meaningful progress and operational excellence across diverse industries.

About Powered by MRP
MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series,  DR. MERCY.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for more information.

