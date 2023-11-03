Powered by MRP Announces Appointment of Cole Whitaker as Chief Commercial Officer

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced today that Cole Whitaker will be joining the company to serve as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards innovation and industry disruption. This strategic addition to the leadership team follows the recent Chief Sales Officer and Chief Technology Officer appointments.

With nearly two decades of experience in the medical laser and aesthetic industry, Whitaker brings a wealth of knowledge to the new role. Prior to joining MRP, he served as the SVP of Technology for Cartessa Aesthetics where he managed all laser and light-based products in the technology portfolio. 

"I'm honored to join Powered by MRP," said Cole Whitaker, CCO at Powered by MRP. "The company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology is truly inspiring, and I look forward to working alongside a team of dedicated professionals as we continue to shape the aesthetics industry and provide groundbreaking solutions to our clients and partners."

Whitaker's previous position as the US Business Development Manager at Lumenis saw him successfully manage the launch of emerging technologies for the US Aesthetics division. Additionally, Whitaker collaborated with industry thought leaders to develop advanced protocols and best practices, further highlighting his commitment to innovation and clinical excellence in the field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cole as our new Chief Commercial Officer, a pivotal addition to our growing team," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "His extensive experience, coupled with his passion for innovation, perfectly aligns with our mission. We are determined to set new standards in the field of aesthetics, and with Cole on board, we are more confident than ever that we will achieve that goal."

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP is featured on the viral TikTok "DermDoctor" hosted by distinguished board certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for more information.

