Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 2023 Cosmetic Bootcamp in Aspen Jun. 22nd-25th

News provided by

Powered by MRP

21 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Started with the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first online marketplace featuring new and pre-owned devices for all aesthetic needs.

PARK CITY, Utah, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announces today that its Chief Executive Officer, Scott Carson and Chief Scientific Officer, Dale Koop, PhD, will attend the upcoming Cosmetic Bootcamp at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Aspen, CO, Jun 22nd-25th at Booth No. 17.

Committed to providing ongoing training and education to physicians and their staff, the Cosmetic Bootcamp is the leading resource for aesthetic professionals who shape their specialties through teaching, mentoring, and research.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jeanine Downie will also be at the event presenting and demonstrating the Jeisys LipoCel, a powerful device for body contouring and fat reduction. Available on MRP.io, the versatile device harnesses high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to non-invasively heat fat cells, helping to reduce fat in patients of all skin types. Board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Downie's expertise includes photoaging, skin cancer, cosmeceuticals and injectables, cosmetic dermatology, and sun protection.

"We are excited to be part of the Cosmetic Bootcamp again this year as it gives us an opportunity to showcase our vast range of devices," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "We are eager to foster new relationships and continue our mission to create a fair market for physicians."

About Powered by MRP
MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series,  DR. MERCY.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for more information.

SOURCE Powered by MRP

Also from this source

Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 18th Annual Music City SCALE Event in Nashville May 17th-21st

Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 42nd Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery April 13th-16th

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.