Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery Oct. 6th-10th

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by MRP , a globally recognized aesthetics device company, announced today that its team, including founder and CEO Scott Carson and Chief Scientific Officer Dale Koop, PhD, will attend the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery ("ASDS") held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, on Oct. 6th-10th at booth 701.

Back for its first in-person annual meeting since 2019, the conference will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the latest innovations and experience leading dermatologic surgery education through patient demonstrations and workshops from experts in dermatologic surgery.

"We are eager to be part of this year's ASDS meeting and are looking forward to showcasing our marketplace MRP.io," said founder and CEO Scott Carson.

Started with the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first vertically integrated online marketplace with the largest selection of new and pre-owned energy-based devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

Powered by MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY. Visit mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

