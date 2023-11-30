Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals Meeting December 14th-16th

News provided by

Powered by MRP

30 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced their attendance at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals (MAP) meeting at The Venetian in Las Vegas on December 14th-16th at Booth 338. At the event, Founder and CEO Scott Carson will take part in the "To Buy or Not to Buy: A Panel Discussion on the Pros and Cons of New vs. Used" panel that will explore the decision-making process when it comes to purchasing devices for aesthetics practices and the advantages and drawbacks of investing in new or used devices.

The MAP meeting is a conference specially designed for those looking to start or enhance an aesthetics clinic or add aesthetics to an existing practice. MAP partners with leading experts in the field who hold extensive experience in opening and operating aesthetics businesses.

At the conference, MRP will showcase a full range of new and pre-owned brands and devices, including leading aesthetics laser companies, Luvo and Jeisys, for which MRP is the exclusive distributor. The complete Luvo line will be available at the MRP booth, including the Luvo Darwin multi-application workstation and the popular and powerful Luvo Lucent IPL. Also showcased at the MAP conference will be the Jeisys Lipocel for body contouring and fat reduction, along with the Jeisys EdgeOne and the Jeisys Intracel.

"We are excited to participate in the MAP meeting and contribute to the collective advancement in medical aesthetics," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "We are eager to spread the word of the MRP mission to disrupt the aesthetics industry through transparency and brand agnostic device consultations." 

With the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first online marketplace featuring new and pre-owned devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

For more information, please visit mrp.io.

About Powered by MRP
MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world.  MRP is featured on the viral TikTok "DermDoctor" hosted by distinguished board certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for more information.

SOURCE Powered by MRP

Also from this source

Powered by MRP Announces Appointment of Cole Whitaker as Chief Commercial Officer

Powered by MRP Announces Appointment of Cole Whitaker as Chief Commercial Officer

Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced today that Cole Whitaker will be joining the company to serve as the Chief...
Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 92nd Annual Plastic Surgery The Meeting in Austin on October 26th-29th

Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 92nd Annual Plastic Surgery The Meeting in Austin on October 26th-29th

Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announces today their attendance at the upcoming 92nd annual Plastic Surgery The Meeting ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.