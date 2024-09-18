Powered By MRP Announces the Appointment of Dan Howell as Vice President of Field Sales

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered By MRP , a globally recognized aesthetic device company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Howell as Vice President of Field Sales. Howell, an award-winning sales professional with nearly two decades of experience, will spearhead Powered By MRP's field sales efforts and support its mission to offer cutting-edge aesthetic solutions through a technology-driven platform.

"I am excited to join Powered By MRP and lead field sales for a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the aesthetic space," said Howell. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and helping our amazing teams succeed at every level."

Dan Howell brings an extensive track record of success in the aesthetic industry, having worked with several premium brands such as CoolSculpting, Candela, miraDry, Cartessa, and Solta. Known for his ability to launch successful technologies and cultivate high-performing teams, Howell will leverage his expertise to grow, develop, and support sales teams as they meet personal, professional, and financial milestones.

"We are excited to welcome Dan to the team," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered By MRP. "Dan's proven leadership and track record in the aesthetics industry make him the ideal person to help drive our continued growth. His passion for supporting both customers and employees aligns perfectly with our mission and I'm confident he will make a significant impact in this new role."

As Powered By MRP continues to experience unprecedented growth, the appointment of Dan Howell marks another step toward the company's long-term goals of expanding its presence both nationally and globally.

For more information, please visit mrp.io .

About Powered By MRP

Powered By MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps aesthetic providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Powered By MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

SOURCE Powered by MRP