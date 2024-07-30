Powered By MRP Announces the Appointment of Mark Kosiba as Interim COO

PARK CITY, Utah, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered By MRP , a globally recognized aesthetics device company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Kosiba as Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a robust background in operational excellence and strategic growth, Mark brings a wealth of experience from both multinational corporations and dynamic startups.

"I am excited to join Powered By MRP and work alongside such a talented and innovative team," said Kosiba. "The company's commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to its customers aligns perfectly with my own values and experience. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success, and to building on the solid foundation that Scott Carson and his team have established."

Kosiba began his career in multi-billion dollar multinational companies across various industries, where he honed his skills in building data-driven teams and systems that deliver measurable improvements in gross margin, revenue, customer experience, speed-to-market, and cash flow. Transitioning mid-career to the startup scene, Kosiba contributed to three successful exits, generating over $2 billion in combined shareholder value.

In 2014, Kosiba joined Traeger Pellet Grills to revitalize operations to scale. Under his leadership, Traeger underwent a complete transformation of its sales, marketing, product development, manufacturing, systems, and China/US operations. This overhaul led to remarkable top and bottom line growth and laid the foundation to scale Traeger Pellet Grills into a household name.

Before Traeger, Kosiba played a pivotal role at Skullcandy as employee #25. During his 4.5-year tenure, Skullcandy's revenue surged to $300 million, culminating in a successful IPO in 2011. Mark's team established comprehensive China/US operations, serving over 50 countries. His startup experience also includes his work at Multilink, an integrated optical-networking chip company, where he contributed to revenue to $100 million, leading to a 2001 IPO.

Earlier in his career, Kosiba held various roles at Ford Motor Company, Bell Labs/Lucent Technologies, and consumer products company Hunter Douglas. He has a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University.

"Mark's extensive experience and track record of driving operational excellence and growth are invaluable as we continue to scale our business," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered By MRP. "His appointment represents a significant step forward for our company. We are excited to welcome him to our leadership team and we are confident that his expertise will help accelerate our continued success."

About Powered By MRP

Powered By MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps aesthetic providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Powered By MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world.

