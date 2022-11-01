Powered by MRP Announces the Expansion of its Park City Headquarters

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Carson, founder and CEO of the globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP, announced today the expansion of the company's Park City headquarters to support the growing demand and overall operations. The new facility will add 17,000 square feet to the company's existing Park City offices which will allow to further grow the company's employee headcount and increase capacity.

Located in proximity of the existing Powered by MRP headquarters, the space is former home to the Park City-based brands Armada Skis and Jaybird. The addition will assist the company's rapid rise and its plan to increase employee headcount.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome MRP, its staff and owners to our building here in Park City. I have had interactions with the staff and ownership over the last few years and was delighted to have MRP add to their growth and expansion in our location here at 2700 Rasmussen Road," said Robert Barrus, owner of the facility. "MRP is and has been on the cutting edge of energy-based device aesthetics and has a broad appeal across the United States and throughout the world. We're excited to have a such a high-tech company located here in Park City and to support this new growth and expansion that MRP is experiencing within the walls of our building. We welcome MRP and look forward to witnessing this continued success."

News of the expansion comes shortly after MRP's announcement of its strategic partnership with medical equipment company Perigee Medical and the agreement to sell Perigee Medical's advanced line of devices exclusively through the Powered by MRP aesthetic marketplace. Powered by MRP is the first vertically integrated online marketplace with the largest selection of new and pre-owned energy-based devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

"We are eager to expand our facility footprint in Park City and continue scaling our operations," said Scott Carson, founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "We are looking forward to continuing the great brand success this building has provided other Park City-based companies."

The new facility is located at 2700 Rasmussen Road, Park City, UT 84098. To learn more about Powered by MRP, please visit mrp.io

About Powered by MRP

Powered by MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY. Visit mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for more information.

SOURCE Powered by MRP