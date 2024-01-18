Powered by MRP Donates Tattoo Removal Machine, Education and Training to Help Human Trafficking Survivors

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device leader Powered by MRP is pleased to announce it has donated a tattoo removal machine, education and training to the Dignity Health Medical Safe Haven through their philanthropic program MRP Movement to help human trafficking survivors by providing complimentary skin treatments to remove scars related to abuse or trauma.

Since its founding in 2015, MRP's mission has been to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at best-level pricing. This not only reduces overhead costs for clinicians but ultimately translates to increased patient access to care. The MRP Movement marks an important evolution of this mission.

"Through this initiative, we aim to bring attention to the growing issue, focusing on supporting human trafficking programs through education, training, and equipment," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "These scars and tattoos should not be lifelong reminders, and we're honored to help survivors reclaim their lives. We are calling upon our partners in aesthetics to join us in expanding these efforts and upholding this shared value."

Mercy Family Health Center, a Dignity Health family medicine residency training facility, developed the Medical Safe Haven to provide comprehensive, trauma-informed longitudinal health services to persons who have experienced human trafficking.

"Over 75% of the sex trafficking patients at our Medical Safe Haven have been tattooed by their traffickers. It is a branding, a constant reminder that they were a piece of property...somehow less than a human being," said Dr. Ron Chambers, Medical Director at Dignity Health Human Trafficking Medical Safe Haven. "The scars, both mental and physical, take incredible courage to heal and these tattoos sit as a constant visual reminder of what they have been through. Through the generosity and genuine desire to positively impact lives, MRP has provided the equipment and training for our physicians to remove these branding tattoos. To say the impact of this is incredible is an understatement. For many of our patients the impact is life-changing."

The MRP Movement is dedicated to supporting programs through educational initiatives, training opportunities, and the provision of necessary equipment. The Medical Safe Haven is currently embedded within five Dignity Health residency clinics in California. "We are hopeful these services will be expanded to our other care sites to help additional survivors in the near future," said Jennifer Cox, System Director at the Medical Safe Haven.

Reflecting on the impact of having their tattoo removed, a patient expressed, "I've always felt like getting my tattoos removed was something out of reach for me because of how expensive treatments can be. Having access to this special service has given me so much relief in knowing that I will be able to remove something that has always reminded me of the worst part of my life."

"I knew this procedure was going to be very emotional for me so being able to come to the Medical Safe Haven to get this done gave me a huge sense of relief. I am so grateful for this opportunity and for Dr. Chambers who was so understanding and patient with me during my treatment," another patient added.

