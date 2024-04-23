Powered By MRP Introduces ATOM: A Ground-Breaking RF Microneedling Device Redefining Affordability in Aesthetics

PARK CITY, Utah, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetic device company Powered By MRP is proud to announce the launch of the ATOM Radiofrequency Microneedling System (RFMN). This state-of-the-art device represents a breakthrough in skincare technology offering a spec-for-spec equivalent to other RFMN systems at a fraction of the cost. This launch aligns with Powered By MRP's mission of reducing healthcare costs, empowering clinicians to provide high-quality treatments at lower patient pricing.

"We are committed to democratizing access to cutting-edge aesthetic technologies. ATOM represents a significant step forward in fulfilling this mission, as it empowers clinicians to deliver exceptional treatments while minimizing capital outlay," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered By MRP.

ATOM utilizes bipolar RF energy at a 1MHz frequency and is designed as a compact tabletop system, making it versatile and easy to integrate into any clinic setting. With three gold-plated, stainless steel needle cartridge options (49-pin, 25-pin, and 49-RF), Atom ensures precise and customizable treatments. Its needle depth ranges from 0.5mm to 3.5mm, providing needed versatility to treat a number of different conditions in varying anatomical areas.

"ATOM's arrival in the United States market marks a new era in RFMN," said Cole Whitaker, Chief Commercial Officer of Powered By MRP. "By providing a high-quality yet affordable solution, ATOM enables clinicians to expand their treatment offerings and reach a broader patient base by reducing the financial barrier to entry."

To learn more about Powered By MRP, please visit: mrp.io .

About Powered By MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP is featured on the viral TikTok "DermDoctor" hosted by distinguished board certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

SOURCE Powered by MRP