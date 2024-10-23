Powered By MRP Introduces MultiFrax: The First Portable SimulScan 1550nm/1927nm Laser in the U.S. Market

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered By MRP is pleased to announce the launch of MultiFrax, the first portable SimulScan 1550nm/1927nm laser, now available in the U.S. This cutting-edge device is set to revolutionize the aesthetics industry by delivering top-tier skin resurfacing treatments with unprecedented accessibility and efficiency.

Engineered for both performance and portability, MultiFrax offers the same high-caliber results as larger systems, yet in a compact, untethered design. Its dual-wavelength SimulScan technology combines 1550nm and 1927nm wavelengths, allowing clinicians to address multiple skin concerns simultaneously or singularly depending on the needs of the patient.

In addition, MultiFrax redefines the business model of purchasing and using energy-based devices. Aesthetic practices can now offer advanced skin resurfacing procedures at a lower cost due to a ~90% decrease in associated cost per use. This allows for a significant return on investment, reduced overhead, and increased patient affordability, making high-performance skin treatments more accessible than ever.

"MultiFrax represents a new era in aesthetic devices, bringing the power of dual-wavelength laser technology into a portable format," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered By MRP. "This device enables practices to expand their offerings without the high costs associated with larger systems. A practice-centric financial model not only enhances the profitability of clinics but also makes skin resurfacing treatments more affordable for a broader patient base."

To support this launch, Powered By MRP has created an immersive online platform that offers an in-depth look at the MultiFrax. Visitors can explore the laser's features and access before and after pictures through an interactive web experience at https://mrp.io/multifrax .

About Powered By MRP

Powered By MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps aesthetic providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Powered By MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world.

