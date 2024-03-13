Powered By MRP Welcomes Jonathan Nielsen to its Board of Directors

PARK CITY, Utah, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned aesthetics device company Powered By MRP is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Nielsen as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors. Nielsen's appointment highlights the company's commitment to top-tier talent and expertise for driving strategic objectives. The board is confident Nielsen's insights and leadership will be invaluable as Powered By MRP continues to evolve as a disruptor of the competitive aesthetics landscape.

"I am honored to join Powered By MRP's Board of Directors and contribute to the company's journey of success," said Nielsen. "Powered By MRP has a strong reputation in the industry, and I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate on driving strategic initiatives that will shape the future of the company."

Nielsen brings a wealth of experience to the Powered By MRP Board with a legacy of successfully leading technology-enabled businesses to scale. Most recently, Nielsen was CEO of Backcountry, a leading global online outdoor, cycling, and powersports company. Nielsen doubled the size of the business through organic and acquisition-driven category and geographic expansion all while increasing profitability and free cash flow.

Nielsen's expertise aligns seamlessly with Powered By MRP's commitment to innovation, growth, and strategic development. As an independent director, Nielsen will play a key role in guiding corporate strategy, preserving MRP's unique culture as it grows, scaling operations, and overall governance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Nielsen to Powered By MRP's Board of Directors," said Scott Carson, Founder and CEO of Powered by MRP. "His extensive background in guiding companies through strategic expansion will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our growth and success."

For more information about Powered By MRP and its Board of Directors, please visit mrp.io .

About Powered By MRP

Powered By MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Their technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Powered By MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. Powered By MRP is featured on the viral TikTok "DermDoctor" hosted by distinguished board-certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD.

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

SOURCE Powered by MRP