POWERED BY PEPTIDES: GALDERMA INTRODUCES CETAPHIL HEALTHY RENEW, A RETINOL ALTERNATIVE SKINCARE RANGE

Cetaphil; Galderma Laboratories

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Healthy Renew collection helps defend against visible signs of aging while being gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin.

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, today announces the launch of another scientific innovation, Cetaphil Healthy Renew, the first-ever healthy aging skincare line in its dermatologist recommended skincare range. Understanding that sensitive skin ages differently, Cetaphil is aiming to support sensitive skin consumers during the aging process with a retinol alternative range formulated with purified peptides to help defend against visible signs of aging.

"Aging skin is a particular point of frustration for my sensitive skin patients due to increased risks of irritation and an already compromised skin barrier. Active ingredients like retinol are especially not well-tolerated, so I'm thrilled to share Cetaphil Healthy Renew with them as a new, gentle, and efficacious option to combat the early signs of aging."

DR. DENDY ENGELMAN
BOARD-CERTIFIED DERMATOLGIST AND CETAPHIL PARTNER

Sensitive skin consumers have been historically underserved in the aging skin category, with mainstream ingredients such as retinol often being too harsh. After researching more than 300 peptides, Cetaphil selected highly purified botanical glycopeptides as the optimal ingredient for Healthy Renew, replicating the benefits of retinol while being well tolerated.  

"Those with sensitive skin have an inherently compromised skin barrier, causing it to age differently than other skin types. This is because the skin experiences recurrent irritation that can affect the skin's natural collagen and elastin production. The simplified protein chains within the Healthy Renew collection are a gentler option for sensitive skin, don't require typical adaptation time, and aren't known to increase sensitivity to the sun. Instead, they help reduce the visible signs of aging with minimal skin disruption."

MATTHEW MECKFESSEL, PHD
DIRECTOR, MEDICAL AFFAIRS

Combined with Vitamins B3 and B5 to help hydrate, soothe, and repair the skin's moisture barrier, Healthy Renew's formula also includes botanical extracts from Rice lees and Edelweiss to target dullness and uneven skin tone. The dermatologist developed line features the following four products that are all hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic:

  • Healthy Renew Face Serum (Starting at $22.99): Nourishing and quick-absorbing serum visibly improves firmness, texture, and tone while providing 24-hour hydration
  • Healthy Renew Eye Gel Serum (Starting at $22.99): Lightweight serum targets visible dark circles, fine lines, and signs of fatigue around the eyes, leaving the skin smooth and hydrated for a full 24 hours
  • Healthy Renew Day Cream SPF 30 (Starting at $19.99): Daily-use moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 30 visibly smooths fine lines and offers protection from UV rays and surface free radicals
  • Healthy Renew Night Cream (Starting at $19.99): Rich cream nourishes skin overnight, reducing the appearance of fine lines and revealing glowing skin by morning

Healthy Renew is now available online and at major retailers. See full list of retailers here: https://www.cetaphil.com/us/where-buy. For more information, consumers can also follow Cetaphil on Instagram (@CetaphilUS) and TikTok (@CetaphilUSA) or visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Cetaphil®
Seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma
Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. Galderma's portfolio of flagship brands includes Restylane®, Dysport®, Azzalure®, Alluzience® and Sculptra® in Injectable Aesthetics; Soolantra®, Epiduo®, Differin®, Aklief®, Epsolay®, Twyneo®, Oracea®, Metvix®, Benzac® and Loceryl® in Therapeutic Dermatology; and Cetaphil® and Alastin Skincare® in Dermatological Skincare. For more information: www.galderma.com.

SOURCE Cetaphil; Galderma Laboratories

