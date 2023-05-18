powered by Real Food From The Ground Up Unveils Brand Announcements at Sweets & Snacks

powered by's YOU NEED THIS Debuts A Line of Savory Almond Flour Crackers, While Popchips Gets A Vegan Glow Up

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by Real Food From the Ground Up , a portfolio of better-for-you brands that deliver great tasting snacks without the snack'rifice, invites Sweets & Snacks Expo attendees to get the scoop at booth #11188 on the latest from its brands: Real Food From The Ground Up, YOU NEED THIS, Food Should Taste Good, and Popchips. Booth visitors will be among the first to try YOU NEED THIS ' latest launch, Almond Flour Crackers, learn about the latest Popchips product updates, view single-serve options that are available for convenience stores from all four brands, and have a chance to try the portfolio's full array of better for you snacks.

YOU NEED THIS, a line of ridiculously delicious plant-based snacks that are made without the junk, is adding Almond Flour Crackers to their suite of affordable snacks. The gluten-free and plant-based crackers will be available in two addicting flavors: Sea Salt and Cheddar. Almond Flour Crackers feature a nut and seed flour mix of almonds, flaxseeds, and sunflowers. Every bite of these crackers out-crunches and out-tastes other snacks. YOU NEED THIS' Almond Flour Crackers will officially launch in June 2023.

Additionally, the cult-favorite brand Popchips, maker of never fried and better-for-you popped potato chips, is proud to announce it's better-for-you potato chips will be going vegan at the end of the Summer. The brand has reformulated its products to encapsulate the taste of traditional dairy products, like sour cream, without the use of animal products.

"We always strive to give people more of what they want without sacrificing taste or ingredients. With this upgrade to the Popchips line, the brand perfectly aligns with the powered by mission of giving delicious snacks a plant-based twist," said Deb Holt, Chief Marketing Officer at powered by Real Food From the Ground Up. "The team tirelessly worked to reformulate popchips so it still prioritized bold flavors and now happens to be plant-based."

Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held from May 22-25, 2023, at McCormick Place, at 2301 South King Drive in Chicago, Illinois. powered by invites all attendees to stop by their booth (#11188) to sample YOU NEED THIS' new Almond Flour Crackers and learn more about Popchips going vegan. Keep an eye out for the brand's signature pink bellhop to snag a bag at the show. For more information on the trade show, please visit sweetsandsnacks.com . For more information on powered by Real Food From the Ground Up, visit www.poweredbysnacks.com .

About powered by Real Food From the Ground Up

Powered by Real Food From The Ground Up is a leading better-for-you snacks brand. The company promises to serve up more of what the consumer loves, wants and needs! The snack brands in its portfolio include YOU NEED THIS, Real Food From the Ground Up, Popchips, and Food Should Taste Good. Each brand relates to powered by's ethos of giving consumers more of what they want – great tasting snacks without the snack'rifice. The expanding powered by Real Food From The Ground Up portfolio positions the brand to meet customer needs. For more information on powered by Real Food From the Ground Up, visit www.poweredbysnacks.com . To find additional information on their portfolio of brands, please head to www.youneedthissnack.com , www.fromthegroundupsnacks.com , www.popchips.com , and www.foodshouldtastegood.com .

