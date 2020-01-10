Powered by Submittable, AT&T 2020 Film Awards Seeks Aspiring Filmmakers

The 7th edition of the AT&T Film Awards highlights the power of AT&T's expanding 5G network by awarding top prizes to films incorporating merged or augmented reality, virtual reality, and mobile/360/drone technology. The competition also continues to highlight filmmakers from diverse backgrounds with categories focused on Spanish-language, youth, and underrepresented filmmakers—including people with disabilities, LGBTQ people, women, and people of color—seeking to recognize creators traditionally overlooked by the film industry.

"We're thrilled to partner with AT&T again as they expand the scope and impact of their film awards," said Michael FitzGerlad, CEO and co-founder of Submittable. "Our submission management software is the catalyst for connecting our filmmaking community with this unique opportunity. We can't wait to see the work that emerges."

Miguel Soliman—winner of the 2017 category for Best Spanish-Language Film for his film, Desde el Principio—went on to receive official selection in over 25 national and international film festivals and win eight additional prizes. "AT&T has been extremely supportive and an instrumental partner with my career as a film director," said Soliman.

The following is a list of the categories and prizes for the 2020 AT&T Film Awards:

BEST SHORT FILM: MERGED OR AUGMENTED REALITY

Awarded to the top short film incorporating mixed or augmented reality.

Grand Prize Winner — $10,000 USD

— Two Official Selections — $2,500 USD each

BEST SHORT FILM: VIRTUAL REALITY

Awarded to the top short film incorporating virtual reality.

Winner — $10,000 USD

— Two Official Selections — $2,500 USD each

BEST SHORT FILM: MOBILE/360/DRONE

Awarded to the top short films incorporating one or more of the following technologies: Mobile (smartphone or tablet), 360, or drone.

Grand Prize Winner — $10,000 USD

— Two Official Selections — $2,500 USD each

BEST SHORT FILM: UNDERREPRESENTED FILMMAKER

Available to short films submitted to the top three categories. Awarded to a filmmaker from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. Eligible creators included people with disabilities, LGBTQ people, women, and people of color.

Winner — $5,000 USD

BEST YOUTH FILM CONCEPT

Awarded to the top scripts by young filmmakers aged 13-18. Youth entrants must include a script with their submission that addresses one of the following themes: protecting the environment, using positivity and kindness to stop bullying, or distracted driving.

Five Grand Prize Winners — Five winners will receive a prize package with AT&T and Fresh Films to attend the first weekend of the Tribeca Film Festival. On this all expenses-paid trip, winners will receive exposure to AR and VR content, and will receive training from Fresh Films as they work together to create content about their Tribeca experience through the lens of the importance of opportunities related to AR and VR content.

BEST SHORT FILM: SPANISH-LANGUAGE

Awarded to the top Spanish-language short film from current undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, or postdoctoral students enrolled in an accredited college or university. The majority of the film must be in Spanish.

Grand Prize Winner — Prize package valued at $15,000 to attend the summer 2020 filmmaking program at USC Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles . Includes tuition, roundtrip airfare, housing, and a daily stipend. The winning film will air on DIRECTV in Latin America and the winner will receive a meeting with an agent.

Submission rules, regulations, deadlines, and complete information regarding eligibility for the AT&T Film Awards are available at attfilmawards.submittable.com .

About Submittable

Submittable is a cloud-based submission management platform that makes it easy to accept, review, and select any kind of content, no matter where you are. Since 2010, Submittable has helped organizations collect more than 10 million submissions for thousands of customers all over the world.

About AT&T Film Awards

Launched in 2016, the AT&T Film Awards is a competition and program designed to support, reward, and nurture aspiring professional and student filmmakers across the U.S. The competition seeks imaginative, undiscovered short films from emerging creators who want their voices heard.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

AT&T Inc. is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives. We have a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities, promote academic and economic achievement, and address community needs. Our AT&T Aspire initiative uses innovation in education to drive student success in school and beyond. With a financial commitment of $550 million since 2008, AT&T is leveraging technology, relationships and social innovation to help all students make their biggest dreams a reality.

